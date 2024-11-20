Where is Sea Island Golf Club and the 2024 RSM Classic located?

Sea Island Golf Club is home to the 2024 The RSM Classic, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2024 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The St. Simons Island, Ga., area courses have a great look and lots of demands for ballstrikers despite one of the courses being a shorter course on the schedule.

Not only is Sea Island Golf Club a great golf resort, but it is also home to the PGA Tour and its 2024 The RSM Classic, which features some of the best in the world playing in Georgia.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Sea Island Golf Club is located.

Where is Sea Island Golf Club located?

Sea Island Golf Club is in St. Simons Island, Ga.. Specifically, Sea Island Golf Club is located on the southern tip of the island, which is at the very bottom of Georgia.

Sea Island Golf Club is part of the Sea Island resort, giving access to guests to play a pair of PGA Tour venues.

Neighboring towns to St. Simons Island, Ga., include Brunswick and Jekyll Island.

Which airports are near Sea Island Golf Club?

The biggest airport in close proximity to Sea Island Golf Club is either Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport or Jacksonville Intercontinental Airport, where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 90-minute drive from the airport to Sea Island Golf Club.

What other famous golf courses are near Sea Island Golf Club?

Sea Island Golf Club is a great golf course in Georgia, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Clubs nearby include Sea Palms Golf Club and Frederica Golf Club.