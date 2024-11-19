PXG’s Desert Club is a unique take on a trouble club

No matter where you play golf, there's a decent chance you've found yourself in a lie that is just not fun.

Your ball could be right up against a tree or sitting near a root. It could be near a rock formation or a cliff. It could be near a cactus or in some kind of prickly brush. Typically, those situations call for an uncomfortable, if not painful, stance and an awkward-at-best path back to the ball. Those situations really call for a unique club, and PXG has decided to make that club in the form of the Desert Golf Clbu.

PXG explicitly designed the Desert Club for situations where golfers are faced with a choice to take an unplayable and a drop or take some damage to themselves and/or their equipment. The Desert Club has the length and weight of an 8-iron with the loft of a pitching wedge, which is meant to help golfers be able to have the ease of a wedge design while having some extra length to make a more comfortable swing.



The 36.5-inch length shaft and the lighter head helps support a faster swing and helps golfers hit it significantly farther than a traditional pitching wedge. Golfers to choke up and hit chip-style shots to get the ball out of difficult lies. The mid-bounce sole helps golfers interact with all kinds of tricky surfaces more easily.



The club is made from raw hardened 17-4 stainless steel, designed for durability as it's harder than the 8620 and 431 stainless steel bodies used in PXG’s primary irons and wedges. The raw finish is rust-resistant and some folks swear the raw finish on irons delivers more spin.

As someone who used to carry a left-handed 9-iron in junior tournaments for unique situations, I can see the value of having something like this, especially when traveling to play golf courses that are known to potentially present some sticky situations.

The PXG Desert Golf Club is $99.99 and available through PXG now.