CMC LPGA Tour

The 100 LPGA Tour players who got their 2025 cards after The Annika driven by Gainbridge

November 17, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
10 August 2024, France, Paris: Olympics, Paris 2024, Golf, Singles, Ladies, 4th round, Lydia Ko from New Zealand waves after her victory. Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa (Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images)


The 2024 LPGA Tour regular season concluded with the end of The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, with 100 players locking up their LPGA Tour cards and status for the 2025 season, which begins immediately after the Race to the CME Globe champion is crowned at the CME Group Tour Championship.

Only players finishing in the top 100 in Race to the CME Globe points retain their cards in full. Ranking on the money list doesn't matter.

The players who finish 101st through 150th in the regular season standing are typically eligible to compete in the LPGA Q-Series, a two-event series comprising those players, those ranked 16th through 40th on the Epson Tour season money list, as well as players who moved through Q-School Stage II. Through that series, additional LPGA Tour cards are decided.

Players who finished 101st through 150th on the regular season Race to the CME Globe points list earn conditional LPGA Tour status for next season.

Of course, players who have better status through wins in LPGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.

Non-members who would have earned enough Race to the CME Globe points to qualify for the playoffs also earn membership for next season.

100 LPGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2025 season

RANKING PLAYER POINTS
1 Nelly Korda 4235.819
2 Haeran Ryu 2870.392
3 Lydia Ko 2614.758
4 Ayaka Furue 2450.777
5 Ruoning Yin 2357.983
6 Hannah Green 2273.467
7 Jeeno Thitikul 2131.839
8 Lauren Coughlin 2101.813
9 Mao Saigo 1616.801
10 Sei Young Kim 1464.059
11 Lilia Vu 1463.012
12 Jin Young Ko 1378.875
13 Ally Ewing 1316.701
14 Brooke M. Henderson 1314.323
15 Chanettee Wannasaen 1281.248
16 Celine Boutier 1273.776
17 Hye-Jin Choi 1246.366
18 Maja Stark 1241.231
19 Yuka Saso 1230.512
20 Patty Tavatanakit 1223.148
21 Rose Zhang 1203.296
22 Jin Hee Im 1195.869
23 Megan Khang 1152.648
24 Jennifer Kupcho 1146.039
25 A Lim Kim 1110.611
26 Linn Grant 1072.946
27 Nasa Hataoka 1068.24
28 Nataliya Guseva 1057.666
29 Narin An 1030.186
30 Gabriela Ruffels 1029.457
31 Charley Hull 1017.024
32 Sarah Schmelzel 985.103
33 Lucy Li 972.113
34 Yealimi Noh 947.372
35 Esther Henseleit 944.908
36 Ariya Jutanugarn 943.733
37 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 942.184
38 Amy Yang 920.59
39 Marina Alex 917.526
40 Jasmine Suwannapura 912.435
41 Andrea Lee 901.435
42 Jenny Shin 895.203
43 Allisen Corpuz 880.687
44 Moriya Jutanugarn 870.06
45 Albane Valenzuela 856.648
46 Grace Kim 844.043
47 Angel Yin 830.459
48 Xiyu Lin 821.087
49 Pajaree Anannarukarn 814.909
50 Lexi Thompson 810.08
51 Bailey Tardy 802.43
52 Madelene Sagstrom 791.705
53 Arpichaya Yubol 781.33
54 Minjee Lee 763.275
55 Linnea Strom 754.413
56 Mi Hyang Lee 729.935
57 Ryann O'Toole 713.56
58 Leona Maguire 704.225
59 Hyo Joo Kim 697.224
60 Carlota Ciganda 691.488
61 Gaby Lopez 688.107
62 Stephanie Kyriacou 679.777
63 Auston Kim 669.855
64 Hinako Shibuno 664.143
65 Alexa Pano 644.105
66 Ashleigh Buhai 625.694
67 Alison Lee 594.069
68 Ruixin Liu 586.735
69 Yuna Nishimura 581.299
70 Peiyun Chien 560.851
71 Somi Lee 522.071
72 Hira Naveed 496.05
73 Anna Nordqvist 475.566
74 Georgia Hall 471.893
75 Paula Reto 469.455
76 Wei-Ling Hsu 464.541
77 Wichanee Meechai 458.176
78 Minami Katsu 457.561
79 Gemma Dryburgh 457.036
80 Kristen Gillman 456.322
81 Yu Jin Sung 446.533
82 Weiwei Zhang 435.433
83 Cheyenne Knight 390.007
84 Emily Kristine Pedersen 387.013
85 Lauren Hartlage 371.833
86 Hyo Joon Jang 327.283
87 Aditi Ashok 323.61
88 Ssu-Chia Cheng 304.779
89 Yan Liu 294.812
90 Lindy Duncan 278.4
91 Frida Kinhult 270.91
92 Bianca Pagdanganan 268.999
93 Xiaowen Yin 268.758
94 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 266.746
95 Nicole Broch Estrup 263.425
96 Morgane Metraux 252.231
97 Savannah Grewal 250.733
98 Jiwon Jeon 248.784
99 Celine Borge 246.141
100 Caroline Inglis 244.662

