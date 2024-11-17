The 100 LPGA Tour players who got their 2025 cards after The Annika driven by Gainbridge

The 2024 LPGA Tour regular season concluded with the end of The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, with 100 players locking up their LPGA Tour cards and status for the 2025 season, which begins immediately after the Race to the CME Globe champion is crowned at the CME Group Tour Championship.
Only players finishing in the top 100 in Race to the CME Globe points retain their cards in full. Ranking on the money list doesn't matter.
The players who finish 101st through 150th in the regular season standing are typically eligible to compete in the LPGA Q-Series, a two-event series comprising those players, those ranked 16th through 40th on the Epson Tour season money list, as well as players who moved through Q-School Stage II. Through that series, additional LPGA Tour cards are decided.
Players who finished 101st through 150th on the regular season Race to the CME Globe points list earn conditional LPGA Tour status for next season.
Of course, players who have better status through wins in LPGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.
Non-members who would have earned enough Race to the CME Globe points to qualify for the playoffs also earn membership for next season.
100 LPGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2025 season
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Nelly Korda
|4235.819
|2
|Haeran Ryu
|2870.392
|3
|Lydia Ko
|2614.758
|4
|Ayaka Furue
|2450.777
|5
|Ruoning Yin
|2357.983
|6
|Hannah Green
|2273.467
|7
|Jeeno Thitikul
|2131.839
|8
|Lauren Coughlin
|2101.813
|
|9
|Mao Saigo
|1616.801
|10
|Sei Young Kim
|1464.059
|11
|Lilia Vu
|1463.012
|12
|Jin Young Ko
|1378.875
|13
|Ally Ewing
|1316.701
|14
|Brooke M. Henderson
|1314.323
|15
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|1281.248
|16
|Celine Boutier
|1273.776
|
|17
|Hye-Jin Choi
|1246.366
|18
|Maja Stark
|1241.231
|19
|Yuka Saso
|1230.512
|20
|Patty Tavatanakit
|1223.148
|21
|Rose Zhang
|1203.296
|22
|Jin Hee Im
|1195.869
|23
|Megan Khang
|1152.648
|24
|Jennifer Kupcho
|1146.039
|25
|A Lim Kim
|1110.611
|26
|Linn Grant
|1072.946
|27
|Nasa Hataoka
|1068.24
|28
|Nataliya Guseva
|1057.666
|29
|Narin An
|1030.186
|30
|Gabriela Ruffels
|1029.457
|31
|Charley Hull
|1017.024
|32
|Sarah Schmelzel
|985.103
|33
|Lucy Li
|972.113
|34
|Yealimi Noh
|947.372
|35
|Esther Henseleit
|944.908
|36
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|943.733
|37
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|942.184
|38
|Amy Yang
|920.59
|39
|Marina Alex
|917.526
|40
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|912.435
|41
|Andrea Lee
|901.435
|42
|Jenny Shin
|895.203
|43
|Allisen Corpuz
|880.687
|44
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|870.06
|45
|Albane Valenzuela
|856.648
|46
|Grace Kim
|844.043
|47
|Angel Yin
|830.459
|48
|Xiyu Lin
|821.087
|49
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|814.909
|50
|Lexi Thompson
|810.08
|51
|Bailey Tardy
|802.43
|52
|Madelene Sagstrom
|791.705
|53
|Arpichaya Yubol
|781.33
|54
|Minjee Lee
|763.275
|55
|Linnea Strom
|754.413
|56
|Mi Hyang Lee
|729.935
|57
|Ryann O'Toole
|713.56
|58
|Leona Maguire
|704.225
|59
|Hyo Joo Kim
|697.224
|60
|Carlota Ciganda
|691.488
|61
|Gaby Lopez
|688.107
|62
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|679.777
|63
|Auston Kim
|669.855
|64
|Hinako Shibuno
|664.143
|65
|Alexa Pano
|644.105
|66
|Ashleigh Buhai
|625.694
|67
|Alison Lee
|594.069
|68
|Ruixin Liu
|586.735
|69
|Yuna Nishimura
|581.299
|70
|Peiyun Chien
|560.851
|71
|Somi Lee
|522.071
|72
|Hira Naveed
|496.05
|73
|Anna Nordqvist
|475.566
|74
|Georgia Hall
|471.893
|75
|Paula Reto
|469.455
|76
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|464.541
|77
|Wichanee Meechai
|458.176
|78
|Minami Katsu
|457.561
|79
|Gemma Dryburgh
|457.036
|80
|Kristen Gillman
|456.322
|81
|Yu Jin Sung
|446.533
|82
|Weiwei Zhang
|435.433
|83
|Cheyenne Knight
|390.007
|84
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|387.013
|85
|Lauren Hartlage
|371.833
|86
|Hyo Joon Jang
|327.283
|87
|Aditi Ashok
|323.61
|88
|Ssu-Chia Cheng
|304.779
|89
|Yan Liu
|294.812
|90
|Lindy Duncan
|278.4
|91
|Frida Kinhult
|270.91
|92
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|268.999
|93
|Xiaowen Yin
|268.758
|94
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|266.746
|95
|Nicole Broch Estrup
|263.425
|96
|Morgane Metraux
|252.231
|97
|Savannah Grewal
|250.733
|98
|Jiwon Jeon
|248.784
|99
|Celine Borge
|246.141
|100
|Caroline Inglis
|244.662