The 10 players who earned 2025 PGA Tour cards from the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai
November 17, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Thriston Lawrence PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 04: Thriston Lawrence celebrates winning the Investec SA Open Championship during day 4 of the Investec South African Open at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on December 04, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)


The 2023-2024 DP World Tour season concluded with the end of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, with 10 players earning their PGA Tour cards and status for the 2024 season.

The top 10 players on the final Race to Dubai points list who are not otherwise exempt on the PGA Tour next season have earned membership.

The players who get in this category will ultimately be mixed in with other PGA Tour qualifiers who are subject to the PGA Tour's routine reshuffles. As the top player in this listing, Adrian Meronk also qualifies for a Signature event and the Charles Schwab Challenge in May.

10 DP World Tour players who earned PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season

R2D RANKING PLAYER
2 Rasmus Hojgaard
3 Thriston Lawrence
5 Paul Waring
10 Jesper Svensson
11 Niklas Norgaard
12 Matteo Manassero
13 Thorbjorn Olesen
15 Antoine Rozner
16 Rikuya Hoshino
18 Tom McKibbin

