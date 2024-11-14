2024 Race to Dubai scenarios: Who can still win the season-long race at the DP World Tour Championship?

At this week's season-ending 2024 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, two players in the 50-man field can win the season-long Race to Dubai and the bonus that comes with the honor.

Top-ranked Rory McIlroy carries a lead of 1,785 points over second-ranked Thriston Lawrence heading into the no-cut event at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course.

Only the top two players in the standings can win the DP World Tour Rankings outright, depending on the outcome of the tournament.

This season, the Race to Dubai bonus pool is $6 million, with the winner getting $2,000,000 and the remainder of the top five sharing in the spoils.

2024 DP World Tour Championship scenarios to win the Race to Dubai

Since the 2024 DP World Tour Championship will earn 2,000 Race to Dubai points by taking the event, and there are less than 2,000 points separating No. 1 McIlroy and No. 2 Lawrence, they are the only two of the 50 players in the tournament can still mathematically win the season-long race.

The only way Lawrence even has a chance to win the race is to win the tournament outright. However, even then, that does not assure him the Race to Dubai.

If McIlroy finishes solo 11th place or better this week, no player can catch him, regardless of result.

Were McIlroy to win, and it's incredibly likely he will, he would tie the record for being the top European player six times and winning the Harry Vardon trophy once again.