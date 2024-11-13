2025 LIV Golf schedule adds stops in South Korea, Indianapolis

The 2025 LIV Golf League schedule is closer to completion, as the league has now announced the first 10 events of a 14-event slate for its fourth season.

After announcing their first four tournaments in September, LIV Golf has added another handful of tournaments that are a mix of existing events and a pair of new hosts. The first new event is the fifth on the schedule, with LIV Golf going to South Korea to play at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, which was host of the 2024 Genesis Championship on the DP World Tour. The Korean event means the first five tournaments of the season will be played in Asia and Australia.

The first American event will be in Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club, which was site of the 2024 Team Championship event finale. In 2025, the Dallas event will be played after the US Open in late June.

LIV Golf then moves to Europe for two stops, with Real Club Valderrama hosting in Spain the week before The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. The week after The Open will be LIV Golf in England, which has been a stop from the beginning in 2022.

Then, in August, LIV Golf comes back to the United States for events in Chicago, again at Bolingbrook Golf Club, and Indianapolis, with The Club at Chatham Hills hosting in the city's metropolitan area.

With four events still to be named, it's clear there will be a different host site for the team championship in 2025. A draft 2025 schedule circulated to players suggested there would be five US-based events, meaning two American venues still need to be decided along with a pair of other stops.

The 2025 LIV Golf season starts in Feburary in Saudi Arabia, where the LIV Golf-owning Saudi Public Investment Fund is based. The capital of Riyadh will host the season opener from February 6-8, 2025, at Riyadh Golf Club.