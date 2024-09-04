LIV Golf’s early 2025 schedule tells you all you need to know about the league’s future

LIV Golf will play its fourth season and third LIV Golf League season in 2025, and the tour has announced the first four events of the new campaign. Those four dates make it very clear where LIV Golf sees its future.

The opening slate of four tournaments starts in Feburary in Saudi Arabia, where the LIV Golf-owning Saudi Public Investment Fund is based. The capital of Riyadh will host the season opener from February 6-8, 2025 at Riyadh Golf Club.

One week later, LIV Golf will return to Adelaide, Australia, for the third iteration of their most popular and best-attended tournament. The February 14-16 event will bring back the Watering Hole and the party atmosphere throughout The Grange Golf Club.

Three weeks later, LIV Golf will return to Hong Kong from March 7-9, and then will hop to Singapore for their event the following week.

More of the schedule remains to be seen. However, based on a schedule that has been passed around to LIV Golf players, the league is not expected to host an event in the United States until April. All told, LIV Golf is expected to hold just a handful of their 14 events in 2025 in the United States. In 2024, a total of seven events will have been played in the United States, with another in Mexico.

The reality is that LIV Golf has gained the most substantial acceptance and seen the biggest outpouring of enthusiasm for the product from outside of the United States. Tournaments in Australia, England and Spain are perhaps the three best events on schedule, though the Tour saw strong crowds for their debut event in Nashville, Tennessee, this year.

While American audiences are reluctant to watch LIV Golf events when not played in the United States -- be it through live streaming or tape-delayed TV coverage -- the viewership hasn't dramatically changed in the last two full seasons of the LIV Golf League. Golf viewership, in the main, has trended downward in the last several years. Though LIV Golf is engaging in negotiations for the future of their television rights in hopes of achieving a significant rights fee, the broader television audience continues to shrink. It makes more sense, then, for LIV Golf to prioritize the events and territories where they have been welcomed both by fans and commercial interests.

Going back decades, LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman has sought to transform the American-dominated PGA Tour into a global circuit that brought big-money tournaments to more golf-loving parts of the world. Now, after trying to find footing in the US, LIV Golf seems to have started a move toward a schedule more reflective of what the Aussie has long wanted for the pro game.