Golf News Net celebrates launch on Free Live Sports, announces live events and programming lineup

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Golf News Net (GNN), a leading golf media company focused on news and entertainment content, and TVIQ, a leader in global CTV advertising services, announce the launch of GNN TV on Free Live Sports as the first streaming platform to carry the new channel.

GNN TV is the world’s first linear, 24/7 free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channel dedicated not just to professional golf, but to all things that make up the lifestyle of golfers globally. Featuring live golf, instructional shows, travel content, content from leading manufacturers, and more, GNN TV is the new destination for streaming audiences looking for year-round, fresh & new golf content.

Some of our upcoming events include:

GNN TV will air future events on the Putt Tour as part of an agreement with Pro League Network to air live and previously played tournaments from their Putt Tour league.

Golf News Net and GOLFZON, a global leader in golf simulators, have also agreed to air the forthcoming North American expansion of the GOLFZON Tour, which will feature six teams competing against one another in a team-based simulator golf competition series. The GOLFZON Tour expansion follows from the smashing success of the GOLFZON Tour in the Republic of Korea.

GNN TV original shows include The Road to French Lick, a show chronicling the Korn Ferry Tour leading to the season finale at French Lick Resort, and Best Ball, a show featuring the best resorts, hidden gems and hangs in golf. The Road to French Lick returns for its second season in 2025 after reaching more than 1 million viewers in its first season.

GNN TV will air live and recently played golf competitions covering the world of golf, including professional, collegiate and amateur tournaments. Further agreements will be announced confirming the GNN TV live golf schedule for 2025, with a target of broadcasting competitive golf every day of the year. GNN TV will also broadcast live from the site of the biggest golf events, sharing a unique variety of perspectives on the game.

GNN TV also airs live talk programming around the game, including The Breakfast Ball with Ryan Ballengee, the Fore Golfers Network Podcast, Preferred Lines, 2 Off the 1st, the Club + Resort Talks Podcast and The Press -- with more shows to launch in the coming months. The channel features programming from prominent golf retailers and brands, including 2nd Swing Golf, Secret Golf and Orange Whip. Additional premium content includes Fore Golfers Network Live, Match Play with Ray Adams, Golf America, Endless Golf, Golfin' Around, Golf360 and more.

Free Live Sports, recently acquired and re-launched by Sports Studio, highlights live sporting events, as well as sports talk, news and analysis content across the sporting universe. GNN TV joins brands like ACCDN, Big 12 Network, Willow Sports, Mike Tyson TV, MAVTV, Tennis Channel, Court Sports Network, Powder, Surfer, NitroCircus TV, Teton Gravity, CampusLore, Origin Sports, Billiard TV, Cornhole TV, ChessTV, Perfect Game, BLEAV, SportsGrid Live, Moonball Sports TV, Outdoor America and Pursuit Up.

GNN TV is available on the Golf News Net website and will soon be available on upgraded over-the-top (OTT) TV apps for Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

GNN TV and TVIQ, a leading global provider of Connected TV (CTV) technology and advertising services, partnered to create, distribute and monetize GNN TV. Amagi, a best-in-class playout and channel management solution, is the platform for GNN TV programming, playout and library management.

"Golf News Net TV is proud to debut on Free Live Sports," said Golf News Net owner Ryan Ballengee. "The Sports Studio team has tremendous experience in the sports programming world, and we are thrilled GNN TV is part of the extensive lineup. We look forward to reaching golf fans around the world with our unique presentation of the game."

Scott Ryan, CEO of TVIQ, added: “There are few audiences in sports as dedicated as golfers and golf fans, and TVIQ is proud to partner with Golf News Network to bring an exciting new look to golfers around the world. Golf isn’t just a sport; it’s a lifestyle. GNN TV covers all aspects of golf and we hope to introduce the sport to audiences who haven’t yet - but one day will - fallen in love with golf!”

Golf News Net short-form video content is already distributed to several world-class networks, including MSN, SendToNews, Video Elephant and more, reaching millions of viewers per month. Golf News Net TV show and event highlights, clips and special short-form videos will promote the channel and its programming.

Golf News Net is an omnichannel golf-media company, including Golf News Net TV, the popular Golf News Net website and Golf News Net Radio, which launched in 2022 on iHeartMedia's digital platforms and is the only 24/7 free-to-access golf-talk station on the planet.