Sunshine Tour to offer new playoff system for 2024-2025 season

The Sunshine Tour is introducing a new playoff system to create a crescendo to its season.

As part of announcing the second half of the 2024-2025 schedule, the Sunshine Tour unveiled a 10-tournament slate that has two playoff events.

The second half of the season kicks off January 16-19 with the Mediclinic Invitational, followed by a quartet of events co-sanctioned with the European Challenge Tour, including the the SDC Open, the MyGolfLife Open, the Cell C Open and the NTT Data Pro-Am at Fancourt. Following the new Hyundai Open in Johannesburg in February, the schedule includes two DP World Tour co-sanctioned tournaments, the Investec South African Open and Joburg Open in early March.

The new Sunshine Tour Playoffs series will end the season in the last two weeks of March 2025.

The playoffs will include the Rand 2.5 million (approximately $142,000) Serengeti Invitational, reserved for the top 72 professionals on the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit. In the season-ending Tour Championship, the top 50 players on the Order of Merit after the Serengeti Invitational will play in the Rand 3 million event.

The top three professionals on the final Order of Merit will receive DP World Tour cards for the following season. The Order of Merit winner will also receive exemptions into the PGA Championship, The Open and the Nedbank Golf Challenge, along with a Rand 500,000 ($28,355) bonus.

Second place will earn a Rand 200,000 ($11,340) cash bonus, while the third-place finisher will earn a Rand 100,000 ($5,670) bonus.

The leading golfer on the Fortress Rookie of the Year standings will also get a Rand 200,000 ($11,340) cash bonus.