Ladies Sunshine Tour expands with 2025 schedule

The 2025 Sunshine Ladies Tour will mark the 12th season of the African golf circuit with increased prize money and an additional bonus for the season's champions.

The Sunshine Ladies Tour schedule will feature eight tournaments played from February to April, including two co-sanctioned events with the Ladies European Tour: the Joburg Ladies Open and the Investec South African Women’s Open.

The Investec South African Women’s Open and the Standard Bank Ladies Open hosted by City of Cape Town will see purse increases, while a new event, the Platinum Ladies Open, will be played at the Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate for a Rand 1 million purse (approximately $57,000).

Additionally, tournament winners and the Order of Merit champion will qualify to play in the Sunshine Tour’s Waterfall City Tournament of Champions, where they will compete with male professionals for a first prize of Rand 1 million at Royal Johannesburg Golf Club.

This year, seven Sunshine Ladies Tour pros have competed in the Sunshine Tour’s Vodacom Origins of Golf series, playing alongside men for the same prize money and exemptions to play in the Joburg Ladies Open and three tournaments on the Ladies European Tour’s Access Series for the top female player in the series.

In the final 2024 Investec Order of Merit, half of the top 10 were South African professionals, reflecting strong developmental home roots of the tour.

“We’re very excited about the 2025 schedule, which reflects the growth of women’s golf in our country. Our focus is to keep building the pathways that help our leading professionals grow their careers and which enables them to take their games onto the international stage,” said Thomas Abt, commissioner of the Sunshine Tour and speaking on behalf of the Sunshine Ladies Tour. "This coming season – with the valuable support of our sponsors and partners who share our vision – will be another major step towards achieving this goal."