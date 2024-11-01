2025 PGA Tour Champions schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The PGA Tour has announced the 2025 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with the 50-and-up docket boasting 28 official events, with several new sponsors and tournaments.
The nearly $69 million schedule starts in Hawaii from January 16-18 with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
All five PGA Tour Champions majors return in 2025, with the US Senior Open at the Broadmoor in Colorado and the Senior Open at Sunningdale.
The Senior PGA Championship heads to Congressional Country Club, just outside of Washington, D.C.
The Charles Schwab Cup playoff remains three events, with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic kicking off the proceedings with 72 players from Oct. 16-18. The Simmons Bank Championship in Arkansas will have 54 players ahead of the 36-player Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona.
2025 PGA Tour Champions schedule
|DATES
|TOURNAMENT
|COURSE
|PURSE
|DEFENDING
|RESULTS
|Jan. 16-18
|Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
|Hualalai Golf Course, Ka'upulehu-Kona, HI
|$2,000,000
|Feb. 6-8
|Trophy Hassan II
|Royal Golf Dar es Salam, Morocco
|$2,500,000
|Feb. 14-16
|Chubb Classic
|Tiburon Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, FL
|$1,800,000
|March 7-9
|Cologuard Classic
|La Paloma Country Club, Tucson, AZ
|$2,200,000
|Mar. 21-23
|Hoag Classic
|Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, CA
|$2,000,000
|March 28-30
|The Galleri Classic
|Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CA
|$2,200,000
|Apr. 4-6
|James Hardie Pro-Football Hall of Fame Invitational
|The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, FL
|$2,200,000
|April 25-27
|Mitsubishi Electric Classic
|TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA
|$2,000,000
|
|May 2-4
|Insperity Invitational
|The Woodlands Country Club (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, TX
|$3,000,000
|May 15-18
|Regions Tradition
|Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, AL
|$2,600,000
|May 22-25
|Senior PGA Championship
|Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, MD
|$3,500,000
|May 30 - June 1
|Principal Charity Classic
|Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA
|$2,000,000
|June 6-8
|American Family Insurance Championship
|University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI
|$3,000,000
|June 19-22
|Kaulig Companies Championship
|Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH
|$3,500,000
|June 26-29
|U.S. Senior Open Championship
|Broardmoor Golf Club, Colorado Springs, CO
|$4,000,000
|July 11-13
|Dick's Sporting Goods Open
|En-Joie Golf Course, Endicott, NY
|$2,200,000
|
|July 25-28
|Senior Open Championship Presented by Rolex
|Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England
|$2,850,000
|Aug. 8-10
|Boeing Classic
|The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA
|$2,300,000
|Aug. 15-17
|Rogers Charity Classic
|Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, AB, Canada
|$2,500,000
|Aug. 22-24
|The Ally Challenge
|Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI
|$2,200,000
|Sept. 5-7
|Stifel Charity Classic
|Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, MO
|$2,100,000
|Sept. 12-14
|Sanford International
|Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, SD
|$2,200,000
|Sept. 19-21
|Pure Insurance Championship
|Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course, Pebble Beach, CA
|$2,400,000
|Oct. 3-5
|Constellation Furyk and Friends
|Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, FL
|$2,100,000
|Oct. 10-12
|SAS Championship
|Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, NC
|$2,100,000
|Oct. 17-19
|Dominion Energy Charity Classic
|The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, VA
|$2,300,000
|Oct. 24-26
|Simmons Bank Championship
|Pleasant Valley Country Club, Little Rock, AR
|$2,300,000
|Nov. 13-16
|Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZ
|$3,000,000