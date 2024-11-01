2025 PGA Tour Champions schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues
November 1, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Steve Stricker


The PGA Tour has announced the 2025 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with the 50-and-up docket boasting 28 official events, with several new sponsors and tournaments.

The nearly $69 million schedule starts in Hawaii from January 16-18 with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

All five PGA Tour Champions majors return in 2025, with the US Senior Open at the Broadmoor in Colorado and the Senior Open at Sunningdale.

The Senior PGA Championship heads to Congressional Country Club, just outside of Washington, D.C.

The Charles Schwab Cup playoff remains three events, with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic kicking off the proceedings with 72 players from Oct. 16-18. The Simmons Bank Championship in Arkansas will have 54 players ahead of the 36-player Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona.

2025 PGA Tour Champions schedule

DATES TOURNAMENT COURSE PURSE DEFENDING RESULTS
Jan. 16-18 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Hualalai Golf Course, Ka'upulehu-Kona, HI $2,000,000
Feb. 6-8 Trophy Hassan II Royal Golf Dar es Salam, Morocco $2,500,000
Feb. 14-16 Chubb Classic Tiburon Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, FL $1,800,000
March 7-9 Cologuard Classic La Paloma Country Club, Tucson, AZ $2,200,000
Mar. 21-23 Hoag Classic Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, CA $2,000,000
March 28-30 The Galleri Classic Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CA $2,200,000
Apr. 4-6 James Hardie Pro-Football Hall of Fame Invitational The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, FL $2,200,000
April 25-27 Mitsubishi Electric Classic TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA $2,000,000
May 2-4 Insperity Invitational The Woodlands Country Club (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, TX $3,000,000
May 15-18 Regions Tradition Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, AL $2,600,000
May 22-25 Senior PGA Championship Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, MD $3,500,000
May 30 - June 1 Principal Charity Classic Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA $2,000,000
June 6-8 American Family Insurance Championship University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI $3,000,000
June 19-22 Kaulig Companies Championship Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH $3,500,000
June 26-29 U.S. Senior Open Championship Broardmoor Golf Club, Colorado Springs, CO $4,000,000
July 11-13 Dick's Sporting Goods Open En-Joie Golf Course, Endicott, NY $2,200,000
July 25-28 Senior Open Championship Presented by Rolex Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England $2,850,000
Aug. 8-10 Boeing Classic The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA $2,300,000
Aug. 15-17 Rogers Charity Classic Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, AB, Canada $2,500,000
Aug. 22-24 The Ally Challenge Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI $2,200,000
Sept. 5-7 Stifel Charity Classic Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, MO $2,100,000
Sept. 12-14 Sanford International Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, SD $2,200,000
Sept. 19-21 Pure Insurance Championship Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course, Pebble Beach, CA $2,400,000
Oct. 3-5 Constellation Furyk and Friends Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, FL $2,100,000
Oct. 10-12 SAS Championship Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, NC $2,100,000
Oct. 17-19 Dominion Energy Charity Classic The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, VA $2,300,000
Oct. 24-26 Simmons Bank Championship Pleasant Valley Country Club, Little Rock, AR $2,300,000
Nov. 13-16 Charles Schwab Cup Championship Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZ $3,000,000

