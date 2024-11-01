2025 PGA Tour Champions schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The PGA Tour has announced the 2025 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with the 50-and-up docket boasting 28 official events, with several new sponsors and tournaments.

The nearly $69 million schedule starts in Hawaii from January 16-18 with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

All five PGA Tour Champions majors return in 2025, with the US Senior Open at the Broadmoor in Colorado and the Senior Open at Sunningdale.

The Senior PGA Championship heads to Congressional Country Club, just outside of Washington, D.C.

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7 FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

The Charles Schwab Cup playoff remains three events, with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic kicking off the proceedings with 72 players from Oct. 16-18. The Simmons Bank Championship in Arkansas will have 54 players ahead of the 36-player Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona.

2025 PGA Tour Champions schedule