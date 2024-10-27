The 114 DP World Tour players who got their 2024-2025 cards from the Race to Dubai points list

The 2023-2024 DP World Tour regular season concluded with the end of the Genesis Championship, with 114 players in the Race to Dubai standings locking up their DP World Tour cards and status for the 2024-2025 season.
Typically, the DP World Tour allows the top 110 in the Race to Dubai to keep their status, but with four associate DP World Tour members in the top 110, the DP World Tour expanded the allowance.
The players who finish 115th and worse may be required to go through DP World Tour Q-School to save their status. Many may maintain status through other means.
There are two remaining tournaments in the DP World Tour season, but they are limited-field affairs in the United Arab Emirates. The top 70 available players in the Race to Dubai points list are eligible for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship from Nov. 7-10. The following week, the top 50 available players are to compete in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for a chance to earn money from the season-long Race to Dubai bonus pool and the $10 million tournament purse.
Players who finish in the final top 10 of the Race to Dubai earn PGA Tour cards for next season if they don't otherwise have status.
114 DP World Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2024-24 season
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Rory Mcilroy
|4532.33
|2
|Thriston Lawrence
|2959.94
|3
|Rasmus Højgaard
|2612.05
|4
|Billy Horschel
|2480
|5
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2066.01
|6
|Matteo Manassero
|2039.03
|7
|Niklas Norgaard
|2027.03
|8
|Jesper Svensson
|1977.34
|
|9
|Robert Macintyre
|1975.65
|10
|Rikuya Hoshino
|1820.11
|11
|Adam Scott
|1707.94
|12
|Sebastian Söderberg
|1705.05
|13
|Jordan Smith
|1616.72
|14
|Guido Migliozzi
|1614.65
|15
|Romain Langasque
|1561.39
|16
|Ludvig Åberg
|1552.43
|
|17
|Tom Mckibbin
|1517.75
|18
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|1495.73
|19
|Julien Guerrier
|1476.57
|20
|Matt Wallace
|1402.7
|21
|Angel Hidalgo
|1393.1
|22
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1376.74
|23
|Dan Bradbury
|1350.09
|24
|Frederic Lacroix
|1341.79
|25
|Jorge Campillo
|1336.58
|26
|Laurie Canter
|1326.93
|27
|Justin Rose
|1306.3
|28
|Shane Lowry
|1229.74
|29
|Joe Dean
|1221.64
|30
|Nacho Elvira
|1206.1
|31
|Antoine Rozner
|1194.46
|32
|Ewen Ferguson
|1183.4
|33
|Joaquin Niemann
|1170.23
|34
|Jon Rahm
|1169.99
|35
|Adrian Otaegui
|1159.93
|36
|Daniel Brown
|1153.81
|37
|Sam Bairstow
|1131.93
|38
|Darius Van Driel
|1067.44
|39
|Adrian Meronk
|1066.4
|40
|Johannes Veerman
|1061.1
|41
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|1053.4
|42
|Ugo Coussaud
|1051.51
|43
|Yannik Paul
|1048.13
|44
|Matthew Jordan
|1023.41
|45
|Min Woo Lee
|1006.43
|46
|David Ravetto
|991.18
|47
|Aaron Cockerill
|984.84
|48
|Paul Waring
|967.67
|49
|Connor Syme
|962.48
|50
|Andy Sullivan
|956.85
|51
|Keita Nakajima
|926.01
|52
|Bernd Wiesberger
|902.89
|53
|Calum Hill
|901.01
|54
|Grant Forrest
|886.81
|55
|Matthieu Pavon
|879.62
|56
|Zander Lombard
|855.51
|57
|Aaron Rai
|849.16
|58
|Jeff Winther
|842.54
|59
|Casey Jarvis
|829.83
|60
|Francesco Laporta
|812.85
|61
|Dylan Frittelli
|812.81
|62
|Alejandro Del Rey
|803.48
|63
|Marcel Siem
|801.28
|64
|Brandon Stone
|800.84
|65
|Jayden Schaper
|797.71
|66
|Thomas Detry
|784.98
|67
|Nicolai Højgaard
|772.87
|68
|Shubhankar Sharma
|769.82
|69
|Gavin Green
|768.24
|70
|Richard Mansell
|768.13
|71
|Matthew Baldwin
|759.55
|72
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|754.95
|73
|David Micheluzzi
|754.31
|74
|Joost Luiten
|752.6
|75
|Adrien Saddier
|752.34
|76
|Sean Crocker
|733.85
|77
|Tony Finau
|722.1
|78
|Jeong Weon Ko
|716.71
|79
|Andrea Pavan
|713.76
|80
|Haotong Li
|697.5
|81
|Richie Ramsay
|674.6
|82
|Harry Hall
|665.2
|83
|Viktor Hovland
|663.8
|84
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|663.2
|85
|Scott Jamieson
|643.72
|86
|Marcus Kinhult
|615.91
|87
|Jason Scrivener
|609.98
|88
|Todd Clements
|608.17
|89
|Jordan Gumberg
|602.88
|90
|Tom Vaillant
|593.72
|91
|Darren Fichardt
|590.07
|92
|Alex Noren
|586.02
|93
|Pablo Larrazábal
|585.16
|94
|Daniel Hillier
|581.81
|95
|Thomas Aiken
|561.42
|96
|Maximilian Kieffer
|561.24
|97
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|555.87
|98
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|541.38
|99
|Ivan Cantero
|538.16
|100
|Ricardo Gouveia
|535.89
|101
|Andrew Johnston
|526.4
|102
|Manuel Elvira
|510.25
|103
|Marcus Armitage
|504.38
|104
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|504.23
|105
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|489
|106
|Louis De Jager
|485.12
|107
|Marcel Schneider
|483.39
|108
|Callum Shinkwin
|475.42
|109
|Joel Girrbach
|468.22
|110
|Marco Penge
|456.34
|111
|Andrew Wilson
|453.12
|112
|Matthias Schwab
|443.33
|113
|Jens Dantorp
|438.13
|114
|Ross Fisher
|426.44