The 114 DP World Tour players who got their 2024-2025 cards from the Race to Dubai points list
October 27, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jon Rahm


The 2023-2024 DP World Tour regular season concluded with the end of the Genesis Championship, with 114 players in the Race to Dubai standings locking up their DP World Tour cards and status for the 2024-2025 season.

Typically, the DP World Tour allows the top 110 in the Race to Dubai to keep their status, but with four associate DP World Tour members in the top 110, the DP World Tour expanded the allowance.

The players who finish 115th and worse may be required to go through DP World Tour Q-School to save their status. Many may maintain status through other means.

There are two remaining tournaments in the DP World Tour season, but they are limited-field affairs in the United Arab Emirates. The top 70 available players in the Race to Dubai points list are eligible for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship from Nov. 7-10. The following week, the top 50 available players are to compete in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for a chance to earn money from the season-long Race to Dubai bonus pool and the $10 million tournament purse.

Players who finish in the final top 10 of the Race to Dubai earn PGA Tour cards for next season if they don't otherwise have status.

114 DP World Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2024-24 season

RANKING PLAYER POINTS
1 Rory Mcilroy 4532.33
2 Thriston Lawrence 2959.94
3 Rasmus Højgaard 2612.05
4 Billy Horschel 2480
5 Tommy Fleetwood 2066.01
6 Matteo Manassero 2039.03
7 Niklas Norgaard 2027.03
8 Jesper Svensson 1977.34
9 Robert Macintyre 1975.65
10 Rikuya Hoshino 1820.11
11 Adam Scott 1707.94
12 Sebastian Söderberg 1705.05
13 Jordan Smith 1616.72
14 Guido Migliozzi 1614.65
15 Romain Langasque 1561.39
16 Ludvig Åberg 1552.43
17 Tom Mckibbin 1517.75
18 Thorbjørn Olesen 1495.73
19 Julien Guerrier 1476.57
20 Matt Wallace 1402.7
21 Angel Hidalgo 1393.1
22 Tyrrell Hatton 1376.74
23 Dan Bradbury 1350.09
24 Frederic Lacroix 1341.79
25 Jorge Campillo 1336.58
26 Laurie Canter 1326.93
27 Justin Rose 1306.3
28 Shane Lowry 1229.74
29 Joe Dean 1221.64
30 Nacho Elvira 1206.1
31 Antoine Rozner 1194.46
32 Ewen Ferguson 1183.4
33 Joaquin Niemann 1170.23
34 Jon Rahm 1169.99
35 Adrian Otaegui 1159.93
36 Daniel Brown 1153.81
37 Sam Bairstow 1131.93
38 Darius Van Driel 1067.44
39 Adrian Meronk 1066.4
40 Johannes Veerman 1061.1
41 Alex Fitzpatrick 1053.4
42 Ugo Coussaud 1051.51
43 Yannik Paul 1048.13
44 Matthew Jordan 1023.41
45 Min Woo Lee 1006.43
46 David Ravetto 991.18
47 Aaron Cockerill 984.84
48 Paul Waring 967.67
49 Connor Syme 962.48
50 Andy Sullivan 956.85
51 Keita Nakajima 926.01
52 Bernd Wiesberger 902.89
53 Calum Hill 901.01
54 Grant Forrest 886.81
55 Matthieu Pavon 879.62
56 Zander Lombard 855.51
57 Aaron Rai 849.16
58 Jeff Winther 842.54
59 Casey Jarvis 829.83
60 Francesco Laporta 812.85
61 Dylan Frittelli 812.81
62 Alejandro Del Rey 803.48
63 Marcel Siem 801.28
64 Brandon Stone 800.84
65 Jayden Schaper 797.71
66 Thomas Detry 784.98
67 Nicolai Højgaard 772.87
68 Shubhankar Sharma 769.82
69 Gavin Green 768.24
70 Richard Mansell 768.13
71 Matthew Baldwin 759.55
72 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 754.95
73 David Micheluzzi 754.31
74 Joost Luiten 752.6
75 Adrien Saddier 752.34
76 Sean Crocker 733.85
77 Tony Finau 722.1
78 Jeong Weon Ko 716.71
79 Andrea Pavan 713.76
80 Haotong Li 697.5
81 Richie Ramsay 674.6
82 Harry Hall 665.2
83 Viktor Hovland 663.8
84 Yuto Katsuragawa 663.2
85 Scott Jamieson 643.72
86 Marcus Kinhult 615.91
87 Jason Scrivener 609.98
88 Todd Clements 608.17
89 Jordan Gumberg 602.88
90 Tom Vaillant 593.72
91 Darren Fichardt 590.07
92 Alex Noren 586.02
93 Pablo Larrazábal 585.16
94 Daniel Hillier 581.81
95 Thomas Aiken 561.42
96 Maximilian Kieffer 561.24
97 Fabrizio Zanotti 555.87
98 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 541.38
99 Ivan Cantero 538.16
100 Ricardo Gouveia 535.89
101 Andrew Johnston 526.4
102 Manuel Elvira 510.25
103 Marcus Armitage 504.38
104 Jacques Kruyswijk 504.23
105 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 489
106 Louis De Jager 485.12
107 Marcel Schneider 483.39
108 Callum Shinkwin 475.42
109 Joel Girrbach 468.22
110 Marco Penge 456.34
111 Andrew Wilson 453.12
112 Matthias Schwab 443.33
113 Jens Dantorp 438.13
114 Ross Fisher 426.44

