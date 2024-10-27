Byeong-Hun An's wife Jamie Heejae An: Photos, bio
CMC Golf Culture

Byeong-Hun An’s wife Jamie Heejae An: Photos, bio

October 27, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US


Page 1 of 7

Byeong-hun An's wife, Jamie Heejae An, has been along the champion's side since getting together. Now, they're husband and wife, and Ben An is looking to win once again on the DP World Tour at the 2024 Genesis Championship.

The Ans met and then got married in 2018, after Ben proposed in December 2017 and leading to a wedding in Seoul, South Korea. Jamie, which is Heejae's American name, studied in the United States.

The couple have largely kept to themselves, though Ben does occasionally post family pictures to Instagram.

The couple are parents to a child, Sunwoo Stanley, that greeted Ben at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO

FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

See pictures of Byeong-hun An's wife, Jamie Heejae An.

Page 1 of 7

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.