2024 WebEx Players Series South Australia final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 WebEx Players Series South Australia final leaderboard is headed by winner Jack Buchanan, who earned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at Willunga Golf Course in St. Peters Terrace, South Australia, Australia.
Buchanan earned a three-shot victory on 14-under 266, beating former amateur Phoenix Campbell, Corey Lamb and Kathryn Norris for the title.
Four players -- Ben Eccles, Jye Norris, Jason Norris and Jasper Stubbs -- finished in a share of fourth place in the co-ed event.
Buchanan won the $36,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.
WebEx Players Series South Australia recap notes
Buchanan earned 1.65 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars.
There was a cut this week at 1-under 139, with 52 players finishing the event in the fifth event of the season. One amateur, Billy Dowling, made the cut and were not paid for his T-9 finish.
The 2024 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule continues next week at the Queensland PGA Championship.
2024 WebEx Players Series South Australia final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jack Buchanan
|-14
|73
|65
|66
|62
|266
|$36,000
|T2
|Phoenix Campbell
|-11
|68
|70
|67
|64
|269
|$14,667
|T2
|Corey Lamb
|-11
|70
|64
|67
|68
|269
|$14,667
|T2
|Kathryn Norris
|-11
|69
|67
|64
|69
|269
|$14,667
|T5
|Jye Pickin
|-10
|71
|68
|66
|65
|270
|$6,693
|T5
|Jasper Stubbs
|-10
|65
|68
|69
|68
|270
|$6,693
|T5
|Jason Norris
|-10
|65
|70
|67
|68
|270
|$6,693
|T5
|Ben Eccles
|-10
|66
|69
|65
|70
|270
|$6,693
|
|T9
|Elvis Smylie
|-9
|66
|69
|72
|64
|271
|$4,100
|T9
|Matthew Millar
|-9
|68
|65
|73
|65
|271
|$4,100
|T9
|Billy Dowling (a)
|-9
|71
|67
|68
|65
|271
|$0
|T9
|Quinnton Croker
|-9
|67
|66
|68
|70
|271
|$4,100
|T9
|Christopher Fan
|-9
|63
|69
|68
|71
|271
|$4,100
|T14
|Gavin Fairfax
|-8
|69
|68
|70
|65
|272
|$2,668
|T14
|Cory Crawford
|-8
|70
|69
|64
|69
|272
|$2,668
|T14
|Jake McLeod
|-8
|68
|66
|67
|71
|272
|$2,668
|
|T14
|Jake Meenhorst
|-8
|67
|64
|69
|72
|272
|$2,668
|T14
|Brett Rankin
|-8
|66
|68
|65
|73
|272
|$2,668
|19
|Kerry Mountcastle
|-7
|68
|63
|71
|71
|273
|$2,220
|T20
|Harvey Young
|-5
|74
|65
|71
|65
|275
|$2,032
|T20
|Angelo Bourandanis
|-5
|70
|68
|71
|66
|275
|$2,032
|T20
|Lucas Higgins
|-5
|68
|70
|70
|67
|275
|$2,032
|T20
|Connor McDade
|-5
|71
|68
|67
|69
|275
|$2,032
|T20
|Samuel Slater
|-5
|68
|66
|69
|72
|275
|$2,032
|T25
|Hanee Song
|-4
|70
|68
|70
|68
|276
|$1,860
|T25
|Jordan Doull
|-4
|70
|67
|70
|69
|276
|$1,860
|T25
|Andrew Richards
|-4
|67
|69
|68
|72
|276
|$1,860
|T28
|Jack Munro
|-3
|71
|66
|72
|68
|277
|$1,640
|T28
|James Hydes
|-3
|68
|70
|71
|68
|277
|$1,640
|T28
|Josh Younger
|-3
|70
|66
|72
|69
|277
|$1,640
|T28
|Ryan Peake
|-3
|68
|70
|70
|69
|277
|$1,640
|T28
|Tyler Wood
|-3
|67
|70
|70
|70
|277
|$1,640
|T28
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|-3
|70
|68
|69
|70
|277
|$1,640
|T28
|Blake Windred
|-3
|71
|68
|68
|70
|277
|$1,640
|T28
|Andrew Campbell
|-3
|65
|67
|73
|72
|277
|$1,640
|T36
|Zachary Maxwell
|-2
|72
|67
|73
|66
|278
|$1,420
|T36
|Daniel Gale
|-2
|69
|69
|73
|67
|278
|$1,420
|T36
|James Marchesani
|-2
|67
|69
|70
|72
|278
|$1,420
|T39
|Adam Brady
|-1
|71
|68
|71
|69
|279
|$1,260
|T39
|Jak Carter
|-1
|72
|67
|71
|69
|279
|$1,260
|T39
|Ryan Ang
|-1
|70
|68
|71
|70
|279
|$1,260
|T39
|Peter Cooke
|-1
|67
|72
|70
|70
|279
|$1,260
|T39
|Ben Ferguson
|-1
|69
|68
|70
|72
|279
|$1,260
|44
|Danni Vasquez
|E
|69
|68
|71
|72
|280
|$1,140
|T45
|Will Florimo
|1
|71
|65
|75
|70
|281
|$1,057
|T45
|Braden Becker
|1
|68
|70
|73
|70
|281
|$1,057
|T45
|Nathan Barbieri
|1
|71
|68
|70
|72
|281
|$1,057
|48
|Aaron Pike
|2
|66
|69
|74
|73
|282
|$970
|49
|Jay Mackenzie
|3
|70
|67
|74
|72
|283
|$930
|T50
|Jack McLeod
|4
|68
|69
|77
|70
|284
|$870
|T50
|Darcy Boyd
|4
|69
|70
|74
|71
|284
|$870
|52
|Amelia Mehmet-Grohn
|5
|70
|69
|72
|74
|285
|$826