2024 WebEx Players Series South Australia final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Australasian PGA Tour CMC

October 27, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 WebEx Players Series South Australia final leaderboard is headed by winner Jack Buchanan, who earned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at Willunga Golf Course in St. Peters Terrace, South Australia, Australia.

Buchanan earned a three-shot victory on 14-under 266, beating former amateur Phoenix Campbell, Corey Lamb and Kathryn Norris for the title.

Four players -- Ben Eccles, Jye Norris, Jason Norris and Jasper Stubbs -- finished in a share of fourth place in the co-ed event.

Buchanan won the $36,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.

WebEx Players Series South Australia recap notes

Buchanan earned 1.65 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars.

There was a cut this week at 1-under 139, with 52 players finishing the event in the fifth event of the season. One amateur, Billy Dowling, made the cut and were not paid for his T-9 finish.

The 2024 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule continues next week at the Queensland PGA Championship.

2024 WebEx Players Series South Australia final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jack Buchanan -14 73 65 66 62 266 $36,000
T2 Phoenix Campbell -11 68 70 67 64 269 $14,667
T2 Corey Lamb -11 70 64 67 68 269 $14,667
T2 Kathryn Norris -11 69 67 64 69 269 $14,667
T5 Jye Pickin -10 71 68 66 65 270 $6,693
T5 Jasper Stubbs -10 65 68 69 68 270 $6,693
T5 Jason Norris -10 65 70 67 68 270 $6,693
T5 Ben Eccles -10 66 69 65 70 270 $6,693
T9 Elvis Smylie -9 66 69 72 64 271 $4,100
T9 Matthew Millar -9 68 65 73 65 271 $4,100
T9 Billy Dowling (a) -9 71 67 68 65 271 $0
T9 Quinnton Croker -9 67 66 68 70 271 $4,100
T9 Christopher Fan -9 63 69 68 71 271 $4,100
T14 Gavin Fairfax -8 69 68 70 65 272 $2,668
T14 Cory Crawford -8 70 69 64 69 272 $2,668
T14 Jake McLeod -8 68 66 67 71 272 $2,668
T14 Jake Meenhorst -8 67 64 69 72 272 $2,668
T14 Brett Rankin -8 66 68 65 73 272 $2,668
19 Kerry Mountcastle -7 68 63 71 71 273 $2,220
T20 Harvey Young -5 74 65 71 65 275 $2,032
T20 Angelo Bourandanis -5 70 68 71 66 275 $2,032
T20 Lucas Higgins -5 68 70 70 67 275 $2,032
T20 Connor McDade -5 71 68 67 69 275 $2,032
T20 Samuel Slater -5 68 66 69 72 275 $2,032
T25 Hanee Song -4 70 68 70 68 276 $1,860
T25 Jordan Doull -4 70 67 70 69 276 $1,860
T25 Andrew Richards -4 67 69 68 72 276 $1,860
T28 Jack Munro -3 71 66 72 68 277 $1,640
T28 James Hydes -3 68 70 71 68 277 $1,640
T28 Josh Younger -3 70 66 72 69 277 $1,640
T28 Ryan Peake -3 68 70 70 69 277 $1,640
T28 Tyler Wood -3 67 70 70 70 277 $1,640
T28 Dimitrios Papadatos -3 70 68 69 70 277 $1,640
T28 Blake Windred -3 71 68 68 70 277 $1,640
T28 Andrew Campbell -3 65 67 73 72 277 $1,640
T36 Zachary Maxwell -2 72 67 73 66 278 $1,420
T36 Daniel Gale -2 69 69 73 67 278 $1,420
T36 James Marchesani -2 67 69 70 72 278 $1,420
T39 Adam Brady -1 71 68 71 69 279 $1,260
T39 Jak Carter -1 72 67 71 69 279 $1,260
T39 Ryan Ang -1 70 68 71 70 279 $1,260
T39 Peter Cooke -1 67 72 70 70 279 $1,260
T39 Ben Ferguson -1 69 68 70 72 279 $1,260
44 Danni Vasquez E 69 68 71 72 280 $1,140
T45 Will Florimo 1 71 65 75 70 281 $1,057
T45 Braden Becker 1 68 70 73 70 281 $1,057
T45 Nathan Barbieri 1 71 68 70 72 281 $1,057
48 Aaron Pike 2 66 69 74 73 282 $970
49 Jay Mackenzie 3 70 67 74 72 283 $930
T50 Jack McLeod 4 68 69 77 70 284 $870
T50 Darcy Boyd 4 69 70 74 71 284 $870
52 Amelia Mehmet-Grohn 5 70 69 72 74 285 $826

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

