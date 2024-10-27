2024 WebEx Players Series South Australia final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 WebEx Players Series South Australia final leaderboard is headed by winner Jack Buchanan, who earned the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win at Willunga Golf Course in St. Peters Terrace, South Australia, Australia.

Buchanan earned a three-shot victory on 14-under 266, beating former amateur Phoenix Campbell, Corey Lamb and Kathryn Norris for the title.

Four players -- Ben Eccles, Jye Norris, Jason Norris and Jasper Stubbs -- finished in a share of fourth place in the co-ed event.

Buchanan won the $36,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse.

WebEx Players Series South Australia recap notes

Buchanan earned 1.65 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars.

There was a cut this week at 1-under 139, with 52 players finishing the event in the fifth event of the season. One amateur, Billy Dowling, made the cut and were not paid for his T-9 finish.

The 2024 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule continues next week at the Queensland PGA Championship.

2024 WebEx Players Series South Australia final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details