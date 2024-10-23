Gary Player celebrates 90th year with Junior Golf Challenge

Golf legend Gary Player is calling on junior golfers nationwide to join him in celebrating his 90th year through the Junior Golf Challenge. The competition invites young golfers to play 90 holes of golf, raise money for children in need, and earn the chance to join Gary Player as his guest at an exclusive celebration.

The top four fundraisers will receive an invitation to join Mr. Player at his 90th-year celebration at the prestigious Floridian National Golf Club on April 27-28, 2025. This extraordinary event will honor one of golf’s most celebrated icons and his enduring legacy of giving back to positively change the lives of children in need.

“This challenge is more than just a golf event, but rather, it’s about giving back and building a legacy of supporting children,” said Player. “By participating, young golfers are not only showcasing their skills but also making a real difference in the lives of those less fortunate.”

All proceeds from the Junior Golf Challenge will be used directly to fight childhood poverty in the United States. The Gary and Vivienne Player Foundation is deeply committed to addressing the harsh realities facing American children today, breaking the bonds of intergenerational poverty through education, health and housing. One in six children in the U.S. live below the poverty line, and 1.3 million children under the age of six are experiencing homelessness.