Win an incredible RBC Heritage inside-the-ropes experience!

Imagine being inside the ropes at the 2025 RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

You can take in all the sights of the PGA Tour's Signature event at Harbour Town Golf Links -- the lighthouse, the world-class golf and the beautiful South Carolina scenery.

We've teamed up with Balls and Bogeys, as well as the RBC Heritage, the Carolinas Golf Association and Payntr Golf, for an incredible sweepstakes.

You and a guest could win two spots inside-the-ropes at the 2025 RBC Heritage in for a true VIP experience. The grand-prize package includes:

An honorary observer “Inside the Ropes” experience for two (2) on Saturday, Apr. 19, 2025

Two (2) Doc’s BBQ event tickets for both Saturday, Apr. 19, 2025 and Sunday, Apr. 20, 2025

A two-night stay and parking at the Harbour Town Inn from Friday, Apr. 18, 2025 through Sunday, Apr. 20, 2025

A pair of Jason Day-autographed Payntr Golf shoes and four additional pairs of Payntr shoes

Additionally, two winners will receive tremendous runner-up packages that include:

Two (2) RBC Heritage grounds tickets for Saturday, Apr. 19, 2025 and Sunday, Apr. 20, 2025

One VIP parking pass for both Saturday, Apr. 19, 2025 and Sunday, Apr. 20, 2025

The RBC Heritage is one of the best tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule, and the experience is second to none -- and just a week after the first men's major of the year! A tremendous field will be assembled in South Carolina, and you won't want to miss out on the opportunity to experience the tournament like few can.

Entries are being accepted through Oct. 31, 2024, with the winner announced Nov. 8, 2024.