After dual hurricanes hit Florida, PGA Tour Champions’ World Champions Cup postponed until 2025

The World Champions Cup, which debuted in 2023 as a major team competition featuring golfers over the age of 50, will be postponed to 2025.

In an announcement about the change, the event's organizers said:

"Our goal with the World Champions Cup is to provide a first-class experience for all out partners and fans. We are pleased that the Bradenton area sustained minimal damage, but given the timing of the tournament in relation to the recent storms, we believe that focusing our efforts on the future is in the best interests of everyone involved.

"Last year, the fourth global team competition renewed decades-old rivalries among many of the world's best golfers in its inaugural playing, providing drama and entertainment to golf fans. We are excited to welcome back our fans and continue to build this event's legacy in 2025."

The Gulf Coast of Florida was hit by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton in just a matter of weeks, leading to billions of dollars in damage throughout the state.

The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla., was set to host the event for the second year running, which pits three teams of 50-plus PGA Tour Champions players against each other in a unique competition. There were three teams of seven players, representing the United States, the Europeans and the Internationals -- drawing on the teams formed for the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.

The World Champions Cup format is a three-day event, with different matches played on each of the three days: Scotch sixsome, six-ball and singles. Each of the 24 matches was played in nine-hole increments, with a player or duo from each team competing in each match.

In the Scotch sixsome, both players in each two-man team teed off on every hole. One ball was chosen and then alternate strokes were then played to complete the hole. The team with the lowest score on each hole received two points. The team with the second lowest score on a hole received one point. The team with the highest score received no points. If all three teams tied, each got one point. If two teams tied, they split the points they would have each received had they not tied.

In the six-ball, each member of a two-man team played their own ball, with six golf balls in play on every hole. Each team counted the lowest of their two players' scores on each hole, and the team with the lowest score on each hole received two points. The team with the second-lowest score on a hole received one point. The team with the highest score received no points. Whenever teams had the same score on a hole, those teams were awarded the same number of points.

Each of the first two days featured one three-match session of six-ball and one three-match session of Scotch sixsome.

On the final day, there were a total of 12 nine-hole singles matches. In the singles matches, each match had one player from each team. The player with the lowest score on each hole received two points. The player with the second-lowest score on a hole received one point. The player with the highest score received no points. Whenever players finished with the same score on a hole, those teams were awarded the same number of points.

In the inaugural edition, the United States won the competition, earning the winner's share of the $1,350,000 purse. The USA team had 221 points to 219 points for the Internationals and 208 points for the Europeans.