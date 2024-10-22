The 2025 Korn Ferry Tour schedule features a new-look Finals and a new Mexico event
CMC Korn Ferry Tour

The 2025 Korn Ferry Tour schedule features a new-look Finals and a new Mexico event

October 22, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Matt McCarty SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - JULY 21: Matt McCarty of the United States celebrates his victory on the 18th hole after the final round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper at Highland Springs Country Club on July 21, 2024 in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)


The 2025 Korn Ferry Tour schedule has been announced, with a 26-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

The most significant changes to the schedule are related to the Albertsons Boise Open moving out of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to the final regular-season event. The Compliance Solutions Championship in Oklahoma will become the new third event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, now played at The Patriot Golf Club. The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship will now be the second leg, with 144 players. The Simmons Bank Open in Tennessee will kick off the playoffs with 156 players.

The Bahamas doubleheader to start the season has been extended through 2027, with Paradise Island now hosting the opening event of the season at Atlantis Resort.

Standard purse events

The minimum purse on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour is $1,000,000, which is an increase of $250,000 over the 2022 season and equal to the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The standardization of purses goes hand in hand with a tour that offers a standard 500 Korn Ferry Tour points to winners in every regular-season event.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO

FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

International events

The 2025 schedule will feature 19 events in the United States, with the new PGA Riviera Maya Championship will take place in Mexico, replacing the Magnit Championship, which was the former end to the regular season.

Korn Ferry Tour Finals

The Korn Ferry Tour schedule will conclude in October, with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals returning to four events. All four tournaments will have a $1.5 million purse, with 600 points are available to the winner.

The Korn Ferry Tour Finals no longer include players from the PGA Tour ranked Nos. 126-200 on the final FedEx Cup points list. It will only include Korn Ferry Tour players, looking to secure one of 30 total PGA Tour cards available in the season-long Korn Ferry Tour points race.

2025 Korn Ferry Tour schedule

DATES TOURNAMENT COURSE PURSE
Jan. 12-15 The Bahamas Golf Classic The Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas $1,000,000
Jan. 19-22 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, Bahamas $1,000,000
Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 The Panama Championship Club de Golf de Panama, Panama City, Panama $1,000,000
Feb. 6-9 Astara Golf Championship Country Club de Bogota-Lagos, Bogota, Colombia $1,000,000
Feb. 27 - March 2 118th Visa Argentina Open Jockey Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina $1,000,000
March 6-9 Astara Chile Classic Prince of Wales Country Club, Santiago, Chile $1,000,000
April 3-6 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club The Landings Golf and Athletic Club, Savannah, Ga. $1,000,000
April 16-19 Lecom Suncoast Classic Lakewood National Golf Club, Lakewood Ranch, Fla. $1,000,000
April 24-27 Veritex Bank Championship Texas Rangers Golf Club, Arlington, Texas $1,000,000
May 1-4 PGA Riviera Maya Championship PGA Riviera Maya Resort, Tulum, Mexico $1,000,000
May 15-18 AdventHealth Championship Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Mis. $1,000,000
May 22-25 Visit Knoxville Open Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tenn. $1,000,000
May 29 - June 1 UNC Health Championship Raleigh Country Club, Raleigh, NC $1,000,000
June 5-8 BMW Charity Pro Am Thornblade Club (Host Course), Greenville, S.C. $1,000,000
June 19-22 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Wichita Open Crestview Country Club, Wichita, Kan. $1,000,000
June 26-29 Memorial Health Championship pres. By LRS Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, Ill. $1,000,000
July 10-13 The Ascendant TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colo. $1,000,000
July 17-20 Price Cutter Charity Championship pres. By Dr. Pepper Highland Springs Country Club, Springfield, Mo. $1,000,000
July 24-27 NV5 Invitational pres. By Old National Bank The Glen Club, Glenview, Ill. $1,000,000
July 31 - Aug. 3 Utah Championship pres. by Zions Bank Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, Utah $1,000,000
Aug. 7-10 Pinnacle Bank Championship The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb. $1,000,000
Aug. 14-17 Albertsons Boise Open pres. By Chevron Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho $1,000,000
Sept. 11-14 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation Vanderbilt Legends Club, Franklin, Tenn. $1,500,000
Sept. 18-21 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course), Columbus, Ohio $1,500,000
Oct. 2-5 Compliance Solutions Championship The Patriot Golf Club, Owasso, OK $1,500,000
Oct. 9-12 Korn Ferry Tour Championship French Lick Resort's Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Ind. $1,500,000

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.