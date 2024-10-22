The 2025 Korn Ferry Tour schedule features a new-look Finals and a new Mexico event

The 2025 Korn Ferry Tour schedule has been announced, with a 26-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

The most significant changes to the schedule are related to the Albertsons Boise Open moving out of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to the final regular-season event. The Compliance Solutions Championship in Oklahoma will become the new third event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, now played at The Patriot Golf Club. The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship will now be the second leg, with 144 players. The Simmons Bank Open in Tennessee will kick off the playoffs with 156 players.

The Bahamas doubleheader to start the season has been extended through 2027, with Paradise Island now hosting the opening event of the season at Atlantis Resort.

Standard purse events

The minimum purse on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour is $1,000,000, which is an increase of $250,000 over the 2022 season and equal to the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The standardization of purses goes hand in hand with a tour that offers a standard 500 Korn Ferry Tour points to winners in every regular-season event.

International events

The 2025 schedule will feature 19 events in the United States, with the new PGA Riviera Maya Championship will take place in Mexico, replacing the Magnit Championship, which was the former end to the regular season.

Korn Ferry Tour Finals

The Korn Ferry Tour schedule will conclude in October, with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals returning to four events. All four tournaments will have a $1.5 million purse, with 600 points are available to the winner.

The Korn Ferry Tour Finals no longer include players from the PGA Tour ranked Nos. 126-200 on the final FedEx Cup points list. It will only include Korn Ferry Tour players, looking to secure one of 30 total PGA Tour cards available in the season-long Korn Ferry Tour points race.

2025 Korn Ferry Tour schedule