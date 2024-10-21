Big changes are coming to the WM Phoenix Open for 2025

There are big changes coming to the WM Phoenix Open in 2025, just a year after the tournament known as the PGA Tour's biggest party at TPC Scottsdale seemed to come unglued.

The Thunderbirds, the group which manages the Phoenix-area event, announced several big changes to the tournament setup and ticketing to prevent the overcrowding that led to food and beverage shortages and a slew of angry fans.

A critical change starts before fans ever get on the property. Ticketing will go all digital in 2025 and the end of the practice of selling tickets that can be used any day of tournament week. Tickets will only be sold for specific days of the tournament.

In 2024, so-called "Good Any Day" tickets created an unpredictable crowd flow on Saturday, and it caused problems when fans flooded the entry gates and overwhelmed staffing. Ultimately, too many people were let into the tournament, making it near impossible to spread them out through the property and account for their food-and-beverage demands. Police cut off entry to the tournament, and alcohol sales were halted temporarily.

Weather played a role in creating the hectic conditions, with a delay in the natural flow of the tournament, as the second round spilled into Saturday, when nearly 200,000 people typically attend the event. Heavy rain during the week created muddy hills that were used as slides by fans and made it more difficult for fans to traverse the grounds.

In hopes of better managing the enormous crowds, there will be a new tournament entrance just behind the 18th tee. Organizers hope will improve access to the highest-demand parts of the Stadium Course -- namely, the par-3 16th and the short par-4 17th.

“We believe this new entrance will significantly enhance the flow of fans entering and exiting TPC Scottsdale,” said tournament chairman Matt Mooney said in a statement. “It will also provide a shorter walk for fans near the high-demand areas around holes 16, 17 and 18.”

General admission gates near the seventh and 12th holes are also being expanded as part of a redesign. Throughout the property, there will be new, additional concessions and engagement areas. The hope is to again spread out fans away from spots known to be crowded throughout the week.

Additionally, pathways, including from the 17th fairway to the 11th tee, have been expanded in width to offer more space for fans to move about the property comfortably. The expanded walkways should not only improve traffic flow but keep fans from congregating behind the 18th green and in other concessions areas.

“With these upgrades, we are enhancing two of the most popular spots on the course,” Mooney said. “Fans can look forward to better viewing, upgraded concessions, and more space to enjoy ‘The People’s Open.’”

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open will be played Feb. 6-9, culminating again on Super Bowl Sunday. The 2024 tournament raised a record $17.5 million for charity.