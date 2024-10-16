Viktor Hovland announced as newest Panther National member and ambassador

Panther National, developed by founder and president Dominik Senn, is proud to announce PGA Tour star Viktor Hovland as its newest Ambassador and club member.

As an Ambassador, Hovland will represent Panther National at a variety of club activations, joining an esteemed group of golf professionals including Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, Erik van Rooyen, Camilo Villegas, Nick Dunlap, Morgan Hoffmann and Lexi Thompson.

Viktor Hovland, Panther National’s first European-born professional golf Ambassador, is known globally for his dynamic style and impressive record. He has solidified his place among the sport’s elite and is currently ranked No. 8 in the Official World Golf Rankings. In Hovland’s young career, he has amassed 10 professional victories, including six on the PGA TOUR. He also won the 2023 FedEx Cup, becoming the third youngest player to achieve this milestone. He also made history as the first Norwegian to win on both the PGA TOUR (2020 Puerto Rico Open) and the DP World Tour (2021 BMW International Open). A two-time Ryder Cup participant in 2021 and 2023, Hovland played a pivotal role in the 2023 competition, clinching a crucial singles match victory against Collin Morikawa.

Before turning professional, Hovland dominated the amateur golf scene by clinching the 2018 U.S. Amateur Championship, ascending to the No. 1 spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking in 2019. While representing Oklahoma State University, he was honored with the prestigious Ben Hogan Award, distinguishing him as the nation's top collegiate golfer.

