Folds of Honor sets single-year academic scholarship distribution record for 2024-25 year

Folds of Honor, a foundation that provides academic scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders, announced today that it had distributed nearly 10,000 educational scholarships valued at about $50 million for the 2024-25 academic year.

Since its founding in 2007, Folds has provided nearly 62,000 scholarships for about $290 million. A total of 91 percent of all funds raised go directly to scholarships.

And while the awards set an all-time single-year record, the need remains great. Approximately 7,000 qualified applicants did not receive full funding due to limited resources.

“I want to thank patriots nationwide for helping us provide about 10,000 academic scholarships to families who have sacrificed so much for our communities and country,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “Along with the financial awards, this shows children and spouses that their loved ones have not been forgotten,” Rooney added. “Our goal each year is to provide scholarships to every qualified individual. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished, but our work is far from done.”

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

Read the full article at GNN Clubhouse!