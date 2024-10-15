Greg Norman may soon be replaced as LIV Golf CEO
CMC LIV Golf

Greg Norman may soon be replaced as LIV Golf CEO

October 15, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
DALLAS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: Greg Norman of Australia The CEO of LIVGolf Tour out watching the golf during the individual team stroke-play finals on day three of the LIV Golf Team Championship Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club on September 22, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)


Greg Norman may soon be on the way out as the LIV Golf CEO.

The Saudi-owned LIV Golf is reportedly conducting a search for a new CEO, according to a report from Sports Business Journal. Norman currently is employed as CEO of LIV Golf's parent company and the commissioner to the LIV Golf League.

The search has reportedly been going on for months, with a London-based executive search firm, Odgers Berndtson, conducting the sweep for candidates. The Saudi Public Investment Fund has used the firm with other executive searches for its sports investments, including Newcastle United in the English Premier League.

So far, the firm has been reaching out to sports executives with experience in big sports properties and leagues. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark was engaged by the firm, but the talks did not progress beyond an initial outreach.

The change at CEO would come with additional C-suite positions, including a chief revenue officer and a chief learning officer. The LIV Golf team has seen significant change and turnover in just its few short years of existence. Most recently, the league hired Ilana Finley, former Nike Vice President of Global Communications and Social Impact for the Converse brand, as its new chief communications officer.

The SBJ report says it's unclear if Norman would have a future role with LIV Golf. He could remain as commissioner, find a ceremonial role of sorts or be engaged with the league in some other fashion. Norman seems to have significant internal support, so he may not be jettisoned from the organization.

However, both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have publicly said in the past that Norman would have to be ousted from LIV Golf as a pre-condition of any detente between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund. The two sides, along with the DP World Tour's parent, the European Tour Group, entered into a framework agreement since late May 2023 to negotiate toward a potential final deal that include Saudi investment in either or both tours and potentially fold in LIV Golf to the existing professional golf infrastructure.

At the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland two weeks ago, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Saudi Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan played together in the pro-am competition, with DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings competing, too. Though their place on the tee sheet led to speculation that a deal is closer, it's unclear exactly where the negotiations stand.

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.