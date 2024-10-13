2024 Wistron Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and Ladies European Tour leaderboard

The 2024 Wistron Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Chiara Tamburlini, who took home the victory at Sunrise Golf and Country Club in Taiwan.

Tamburlini won the tournament with a four-shot win over Yu-Sang Hou, shooting a final-round 69 to win on 12-under 276. This is her third win on the season on the Ladies European Tour.

Perrine Delacour posted a solo third-place finish, a shot behind Hou. Four players, including Maria Hernandez, Virginia Elena Carta, Natasia Nadaud and Nicole Garcia, were another shot adrift.

Tamburlini won the $182,902 winner's share from the €$1,000,000 purse.

Wistron Ladies Open recap notes

This was the 28th event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

This event is the latest in a run of Ladies European Tour events in Asia, as the golf season has hit the continent.

The 36-hole cut was made on 5-over 149 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Hero Women's Indian Open in two weeks in India.

2024 Wistron Ladies Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

