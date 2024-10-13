2024 Wistron Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and Ladies European Tour leaderboard
CMC Ladies European Tour

2024 Wistron Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and Ladies European Tour leaderboard

October 13, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Chiara Tamburlini


The 2024 Wistron Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Chiara Tamburlini, who took home the victory at Sunrise Golf and Country Club in Taiwan.

Tamburlini won the tournament with a four-shot win over Yu-Sang Hou, shooting a final-round 69 to win on 12-under 276. This is her third win on the season on the Ladies European Tour.

Perrine Delacour posted a solo third-place finish, a shot behind Hou. Four players, including Maria Hernandez, Virginia Elena Carta, Natasia Nadaud and Nicole Garcia, were another shot adrift.

Tamburlini won the $182,902 winner's share from the €$1,000,000 purse.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO

FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

Wistron Ladies Open recap notes

This was the 28th event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

This event is the latest in a run of Ladies European Tour events in Asia, as the golf season has hit the continent.

The 36-hole cut was made on 5-over 149 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Hero Women's Indian Open in two weeks in India.

2024 Wistron Ladies Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Chiara Tamburlini -12 66 73 68 69 276 $182,902
2 Yu-Sang Hou -8 69 72 71 68 280 $100,596
3 Perrine Delacour -7 74 71 69 67 281 $59,443
T4 Maria Hernandez -6 72 71 71 68 282 $32,694
T4 Virginia Elena Carta -6 73 70 71 68 282 $32,694
T4 Nastasia Nadaud -6 68 76 68 70 282 $32,694
T4 Nicole Garcia -6 70 73 68 71 282 $32,694
T8 Marta Martin -5 72 77 67 67 283 $17,490
T8 Pei-Ying Tsai -5 68 74 73 68 283 $17,490
T8 Trichat Cheenglab -5 71 74 69 69 283 $17,490
T8 Emma Spitz -5 70 73 68 72 283 $17,490
T12 Bronte Law -4 70 74 73 67 284 $13,187
T12 Casandra Alexander -4 69 72 75 68 284 $13,187
T12 Manon De Roey -4 70 72 74 68 284 $13,187
T12 Chloe Williams -4 72 71 72 69 284 $13,187
T12 Li-Ning Wang -4 69 76 68 71 284 $13,187
T17 Moa Folke -3 70 72 72 71 285 $11,431
T17 P.K. Kongkraphan -3 74 71 69 71 285 $11,431
T17 Chonlada Chayanun -3 66 74 72 73 285 $11,431
T20 Ana Pelaez Trivino -2 71 73 74 68 286 $10,517
T20 Kusuma Meechai -2 70 71 75 70 286 $10,517
T22 Alice Hewson -1 71 72 74 70 287 $9,255
T22 Nuria Iturrioz -1 72 71 74 70 287 $9,255
T22 Szu-Han Chen -1 71 74 72 70 287 $9,255
T22 Yuna Arakawa -1 71 76 70 70 287 $9,255
T22 Ornnicha Konsunthea -1 71 74 70 72 287 $9,255
T27 Liz Young E 72 73 75 68 288 $8,048
T27 Amy Taylor E 73 73 73 69 288 $8,048
T27 Pakin Kawinpakorn E 71 77 68 72 288 $8,048
T30 Supamas Sangchan 1 69 72 77 71 289 $7,110
T30 Vivian Hou 1 74 73 71 71 289 $7,110
T30 Anne Van Dam 1 69 72 76 72 289 $7,110
T30 Annabel Dimmock 1 74 73 70 72 289 $7,110
T34 Ayako Uehara 2 75 73 75 67 290 $6,310
T34 Min-Jou Chen 2 74 73 74 69 290 $6,310
T34 Madelene Stavnar 2 73 74 73 70 290 $6,310
T34 Hsin Lee 2 74 75 71 70 290 $6,310
T38 Jo-Hua Hung 3 74 75 75 67 291 $5,670
T38 Lee-Anne Pace 3 74 72 77 68 291 $5,670
T38 Lily May Humphreys 3 75 72 75 69 291 $5,670
T41 Saraporn Chamchoi 4 74 73 75 70 292 $5,213
T41 Nanthikarn Raksachat 4 73 75 73 71 292 $5,213
T41 Kornkamol Sukaree 4 72 72 76 72 292 $5,213
T41 Shannon Tan 4 74 74 72 72 292 $5,213
T41 Green Poruangrong 4 74 71 72 75 292 $5,213
T46 Hsuan-Ping Chang 5 71 75 78 69 293 $4,618
T46 Noora Komulainen 5 72 74 78 69 293 $4,618
T46 Patricia Isabel Schmidt 5 73 74 77 69 293 $4,618
T46 Min Lee 5 72 75 76 70 293 $4,618
T46 Kultida Pramphun 5 75 72 74 72 293 $4,618
T46 Ya-Ni Tseng 5 73 76 72 72 293 $4,618
T46 Kirsten Rudgeley 5 71 76 73 73 293 $4,618
T46 Punpaka Phuntumabamrung 5 67 81 72 73 293 $4,618
T54 Jessica Peng 6 71 77 77 69 294 $4,115
T54 Tsai-Ching Tseng 6 73 72 78 71 294 $4,115
T54 Wenny Chang 6 70 77 76 71 294 $4,115
57 Sara Kouskova 7 72 74 75 74 295 $3,932
58 Hannah Burke 9 75 74 70 78 297 $3,841
59 Ya-Pin Yang 10 72 76 74 76 298 $3,750
60 Meghan MacLaren 11 72 77 75 75 299 $3,658
61 Gabriella Cowley 14 73 76 79 74 302 $3,567

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.