Jason Day and Payntr Golf launch the Eighty Seven SC shoe collection

PGA champion and former World No. 1 golfer, Jason Day, and PAYNTR Golf, North America’s fastest-growing golf footwear brand, today announce the official launch of their highly anticipated collaboration: the PAYNTR Golf Eighty-Seven Speed Classic (SC), set to hit retail on October 4, 2024, with a price of $220.

This launch marks a groundbreaking moment of the 10-month process, marrying Day's refined style with PAYNTR Golf's advanced performance technology in an innovative, classic silo collection that will debut three additional Speed Classic models in Spring 2025.

“This collaboration with PAYNTR Golf has been an incredible journey and the Eighty Seven SC is just the beginning,” said Jason Day. “From the moment I joined the PAYNTR Golf team, I’ve been deeply involved in every aspect of this shoe’s design, from concept to final product. Our goal has always been to create a true performance advantage for golfers without sacrificing style or comfort—and I truly believe we’ve achieved that with the Eighty-Seven SC. We are excited to debut three more models to this collection in 2025.”

