2024 La Salla Open final results: Prize money payout and Ladies European Tour leaderboard

The 2024 La Salla Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Helen Briem, who took home the victory at La Salla Golf Resort in Spain.

Briem won the tournament with a two-shot win over Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, who lost the Irish Open playoff just recently, on 18-under 270.

Sara Kouskova finished alone in third place, three shots back of Roussin-Bouchard, while Ana Pelaez Trivino finished another two shots behind in solo fourth place.

Briem won the €150,000 winner's share from the €1,000,000 purse.

La Salla Open recap notes

This was the 25th event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

This event is the latest in a run of Ladies European Tour events in continental Europe, as the golf season has hit the continent.

The 36-hole cut was made on even-par 144 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Lacoste Ladies Open de France next week in France.

2024 La Salla Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details