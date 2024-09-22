2024 La Salla Open final results: Prize money payout and Ladies European Tour leaderboard
CMC Ladies European Tour

September 22, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Helen Briem
The 2024 La Salla Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Helen Briem, who took home the victory at La Salla Golf Resort in Spain.

Briem won the tournament with a two-shot win over Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, who lost the Irish Open playoff just recently, on 18-under 270.

Sara Kouskova finished alone in third place, three shots back of Roussin-Bouchard, while Ana Pelaez Trivino finished another two shots behind in solo fourth place.

Briem won the €150,000 winner's share from the €1,000,000 purse.

La Salla Open recap notes

This was the 25th event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

This event is the latest in a run of Ladies European Tour events in continental Europe, as the golf season has hit the continent.

The 36-hole cut was made on even-par 144 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Lacoste Ladies Open de France next week in France.

2024 La Salla Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Helen Briem -18 67 71 66 66 270 €150,000
2 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard -16 71 71 65 65 272 €90,000
3 Sara Kouskova -13 70 67 71 67 275 €60,000
4 Ana Pelaez Trivino -11 72 67 69 69 277 €45,000
5 Sofie Bringner -10 73 68 70 67 278 €36,000
6 Ursula Wikstrom -9 68 70 69 72 279 €31,000
T7 Pranavi Urs -8 72 71 71 66 280 €24,400
T7 Luna Sobron Galmes -8 71 70 69 70 280 €24,400
T7 Ayako Uehara -8 68 70 70 72 280 €24,400
T7 Smilla Tarning Soenderby -8 70 70 68 72 280 €24,400
T7 Virginia Elena Carta -8 67 70 68 75 280 €24,400
T12 Trichat Cheenglab -7 70 72 71 68 281 €20,500
T12 Kirsten Rudgeley -7 68 69 70 74 281 €20,500
T14 Bronte Law -6 72 71 72 67 282 €17,875
T14 Moa Folke -6 73 69 71 69 282 €17,875
T14 Celine Herbin -6 69 74 69 70 282 €17,875
T14 Harang Lee -6 71 69 69 73 282 €17,875
T18 Lauren Walsh -5 75 69 70 69 283 €15,420
T18 Nastasia Nadaud -5 68 73 72 70 283 €15,420
T18 Elina Nummenpaa -5 67 75 70 71 283 €15,420
T18 Alessandra Fanali -5 71 70 70 72 283 €15,420
T18 Chiara Tamburlini -5 70 74 66 73 283 €15,420
T23 April Angurasaranee -4 71 72 72 69 284 €11,811
T23 Blanca Fernandez -4 70 68 76 70 284 €11,811
T23 Manon De Roey -4 70 74 70 70 284 €11,811
T23 Annabell Fuller -4 73 70 71 70 284 €11,811
T23 Nuria Iturrioz -4 71 72 71 70 284 €11,811
T23 Tiffany Chan -4 72 70 72 70 284 €11,811
T23 Hannah Screen -4 70 71 72 71 284 €11,811
T23 Cecilie Finne-Ipsen -4 71 71 71 71 284 €11,811
T23 Ellinor Sudow -4 70 70 68 76 284 €11,811
T32 Marta Martin -3 69 72 74 70 285 €8,875
T32 Alexandra Swayne -3 69 73 73 70 285 €8,875
T32 Cara Gainer -3 72 71 71 71 285 €8,875
T32 Samantha Bruce -3 68 75 69 73 285 €8,875
T36 Ines Laklalech -1 73 71 73 70 287 €7,500
T36 Laura Fuenfstueck -1 72 72 72 71 287 €7,500
T36 Amy Taylor -1 75 69 70 73 287 €7,500
T36 Shannon Tan -1 72 72 70 73 287 €7,500
T36 Patricia Isabel Schmidt -1 69 74 71 73 287 €7,500
T41 Sara Byrne Par 70 71 77 70 288 €5,578
T41 Lee-Anne Pace Par 75 68 75 70 288 €5,578
T41 Dorthea Forbrigd Par 70 72 75 71 288 €5,578
T41 Casandra Alexander Par 75 68 74 71 288 €5,578
T41 Pia Babnik Par 71 72 73 72 288 €5,578
T41 Nobuhle Dlamini Par 73 70 73 72 288 €5,578
T41 Amy Walsh Par 74 69 72 73 288 €5,578
T41 Gemma Clews Par 72 71 72 73 288 €5,578
T41 Dorota Zalewska Par 74 65 72 77 288 €5,578
50 Sarah Schober 1 69 71 74 75 289 €4,700
T51 Caroline Hedwall 3 72 70 77 72 291 €4,300
T51 Fernanda Lira 3 74 70 72 75 291 €4,300
T51 Ridhima Dilawari 3 70 71 74 76 291 €4,300
T54 Eleanor Givens 4 73 70 76 73 292 €3,667
T54 Johanna Gustavsson 4 78 66 74 74 292 €3,667
T54 Linda Wessberg 4 74 70 74 74 292 €3,667
T57 Tvesa Malik 5 70 74 76 73 293 €3,250
T57 Anne Van Dam 5 71 70 72 80 293 €3,250
59 Anais Meyssonnier 7 71 71 78 75 295 €3,100
T60 Rosie Davies 8 70 73 79 74 296 €2,950
T60 Emily Penttila 8 72 67 77 80 296 €2,950
62 Sanna Nuutinen 10 73 70 80 75 298 €2,800

