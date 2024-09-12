2024 Solheim Cup uniforms: What Team Europe is wearing from Ping

Page 1 of 4

The 2024 Solheim Cup will bring out new and fresh looks that helps the two sides, the United States and Europe, show off their team -- and in the case of the US, their national -- pride during the three-day biennial matches in Virginia

That means there's some natural intrigue among golf fans as to the outfits and clothes top players on Team Europe like Linn Grant, Maja Stark and Georgia Hall. Ping is outfitting the European team with gear from their line which is heavily inspired by the European Union flag and its colors, with gold/yellow, white and blue dominating the looks.

