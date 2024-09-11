Do Solheim Cup players get paid prize money?

The Solheim Cup is one of the biggest events in golf, pitting 12 American women against 12 European women in a biennial match that is the women's golf equivalent of the Ryder Cup. It's a big deal.

However, there is not big money involved in the Solheim Cup. In fact, no player is paid for participating in the Solheim Cup on either side. There is no prize money to the winning or losing team, or the player that gets the most points or anything like that.

The Solheim Cup is played strictly for prize of country or continent. It is considered one of the highest honors to make either the American or the European Solheim Cup team -- even to be a captain or asssitant captain.

While there is no direct prize money for competing in the Solheim Cup, players are well taken care of during the lead-in and the week of the event. They are flown to the event site, put up with accommodations and have their food and beverage handled. Their clothes are provided for the week, along with unique golf bags and other gear. There are sponsor bags as well for players. But, really, the biggest prize is getting to play on an elite team in an incredible arena.

The Ryder Cup also has no prize money, though the PGA of America makes a $200,000 charitable contribution to a pair of charities in the name of each of the 12 players on the team, making for a $2.4 million commitment. The LPGA and Ladies European Tour, which jointly own and run the Solheim Cup, do not make similar donations to charity -- not out of a lack of interest in making those donations but that the finances of the event are different than that of the Ryder Cup.

The 2024 Solheim Cup is played at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.