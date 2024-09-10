2024 Solheim Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains

The 2024 Solheim Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va.
The Solheim Cup field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang, Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Celine Boutier and more.
This is set to be a 24-player field is played out over three days, with this event marking the 19th playing of the LPGA Tour-owned team event pitting 12 American players headed by captain Stacy Lewis against 12 International players headed by captain Suzann Pettersen.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals, although that is highly unlikely.
The tournament will not offer Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points to the winner, as this is a team event.
The field will be playing for no purse, with 21 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 Solheim Cup field
United States team
- Captain: Stacy Lewis
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Ally Ewing
- Megan Khang
- Nelly Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Alison Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Lexi Thompson
- Lilia Vu
- Rose Zhang
- Assistant Captain: Brittany Lincicome
- Assistant Captain: Paula Creamer
- Assistant Captain: Angela Stanford
- Assistant Captain: Morgan Pressel
European team
- Captain: Suzann Pettersen
- Celine Boutier
- Carlota Ciganda
- Linn Grant
- Georgia Hall
- Esther Henseleit
- Charley Hull
- Leona Maguire
- Anna Nordqvist
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Maja Stark
- Albane Valenzuela
- Assistant Captain: Mel Reid
- Assistant Captain: Laura Davies
- Assistant Captain: Caroline Martens
Top 50 players in 2024 Solheim Cup field
- 1. Nelly Korda
- 2. Lilia Vu
- 9. Rose Zhang
- 10. Celine Boutier
- 12. Charley Hull
- 14. Lauren Coughlin
- 18. Ally Ewing
- 21. Megan Khang
- 25. Linn Grant
- 26. Alison Lee
- 27. Maja Stark
- 28. Allisen Corpuz
- 30. Esther Henseleit
- 35. Leona Maguire
- 36. Carlota Ciganda
- 39. Lexi Thompson
- 44. Andrea Lee
- 48. Georgia Hall
- 50. Jennifer Kupcho