Take A Flyer, Ep. 2: See if you can guess which golf hole this is from above
September 3, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
Most of us experience golf courses at ground level. We see golf course architecture and topography as it's designed by the architect, done with manpower and machinery at the surface.

With modern mapping and drone technologies, we can experience golf in a whole new way -- from an aerial level. Seeing a golf hole from above puts golf into a new perspective, helping to understand what makes golf holes fascinating, challenging and engaging.

In Take A Flyer series, we show you a golf hole from one of the top-ranked golf courses in the world, and we'll ask you to tell us what hole it is. It's that simple.

Sometimes, the golf holes will be easy. Sometimes, they'll be a little tougher (like today). Occasionally, we'll offer an especially difficult challenge.

But, if you're able to figure out which hole we're sharing, then you'll have a chance to win monthly prizes! All you have to do is submit your guess in the form below and subscribe to our weekly email newsletter for a chance to win. You can also enter by following us on YouTube or Instagram and submitting a guess. You'll get an entry for each correct guess on each challenge (maximum 1 entry per challenge).

For this one, the challenge is figuring out what you're seeing and knowing where you've seen it. You might have to pray about it to get te answer.

