Professional golf needs an injury list if it’s going to embrace betting

Ludvig Aberg told Golf Channel's Todd Lewis on Sunday at the Tour Championship that he would be having arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee that he's been dealing with since the springtime.

According to Lewis, Aberg will be out of action for 3-4 weeks, at which point he'll be able to again hit golf balls. He should still be able to play a few fall tournaments to round out the year -- perhaps including the DP World Tour's final two events in the United Arab Emirates.

Hopefully Aberg's surgery leads to a quick recovery.

However, the news of Aberg's surgery and the longer-term nature of his meniscus issue should lead to louder calls for an injury list in professional golf, specifically to the PGA Tour.

