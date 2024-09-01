Scottie Scheffler’s wife Meredith Scudder: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 6

Scottie Scheffler is the 2024 Paris Olympics men's golf gold medalist, winning by a shot at Le Golf National in France, winning a seventh title in 2024. Now, he's looking to complete his season by winning the FedEx Cup for the first time at the 2024 Tour Championship. For the 2022 and 2024 Masters winner and world No. 1, Scheffler's wife, Meredith Scudder, has been a key part of his journey.

The pair were engaged after dating since high school and have been traveling out on tour at various event as a married couple after getting married in December 2020.

Now the couple has a whole lot more money to enjoy the fruits of their labor together, with Scheffler winning eight times on the PGA Tour in his career, including the 2022 Masters. Meredith gave birth to the couple's first child in spring 2024.

