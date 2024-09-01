How much have the FedEx Cup bonus pool and payouts increased?
How much have the FedEx Cup bonus pool and payouts increased?

September 1, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The FedEx Cup bonus pool is about to get a hefty increase for the 2024 PGA Tour season.

The winner of the PGA Tour's season-long points race (and ending handicap tournament) will be taking home $25 million as part of a new deal between the Tour and FedEx to continue sponsoring the race for years in the future. The total FedEx Cup bonus pool has jumped from $35 million, which it had been for the first 11 years of the FedEx Cup, to $60 million starting with the 2018-19 season, then to $75 million for two seasons before going to $100 million in 2024.

The FedEx Cup winner -- determined now by who wins the Tour Championship -- will take home $20 million more than the first 11 winners, who each earned $10 million. The FedEx Cup champion will receive $24 million in cash up front, and they'll have $1 million deferred into their PGA Tour pension account, which could balloon to much more under a financial planner's watchful eye.

However, we don't often talk about the huge amount of money paid out through the FedEx Cup bonus pool to other PGA Tour players. The top 150 players in the final FedEx Cup points list are paid from the bonus pool, and all of those places will see an increase in money as a result of the increased bonus pool. The second-place finisher in the FedEx Cup will now get $12.5 million, up from the original $3 million. Third place will now get $7.5 million. Fourth place will get $6 million, and so on. Players finishing 126th through 150th each earn $85,000.

New FedEx Cup bonus pool payouts comparison

POS 2024 BONUS 2022-2023 BONUS 2019-2021 BONUS 2007-2018 BONUS
1 $25,000,000 $18,000,000 $15,000,000 $10,000,000
2 $12,500,000 $6,500,000 $5,000,000 $3,000,000
3 $7,500,000 $5,000,000 $4,000,000 $2,000,000
4 $6,000,000 $4,000,000 $3,000,000 $1,500,000
5 $5,000,000 $3,000,000 $2,500,000 $1,000,000
6 $3,500,000 $2,500,000 $1,900,000 $800,000
7 $2,750,000 $2,000,000 $1,300,000 $700,000
8 $2,250,000 $1,500,000 $1,100,000 $600,000
9 $2,000,000 $1,250,000 $950,000 $550,000
10 $1,750,000 $1,000,000 $830,000 $500,000
11 $1,075,000 $950,000 $750,000 $300,000
12 $1,025,000 $900,000 $705,000 $290,000
13 $975,000 $850,000 $660,000 $280,000
14 $925,000 $800,000 $620,000 $270,000
15 $885,000 $760,000 $595,000 $250,000
16 $795,000 $720,000 $570,000 $245,000
17 $775,000 $700,000 $550,000 $240,000
78 $755,000 $680,000 $535,000 $235,000
19 $735,000 $660,000 $520,000 $230,000
20 $715,000 $640,000 $505,000 $225,000
21 $670,000 $620,000 $490,000 $220,000
22 $650,000 $600,000 $478,000 $215,000
23 $630,000 $580,000 $466,000 $210,000
24 $615,000 $565,000 $456,000 $205,000
25 $600,000 $550,000 $445,000 $200,000
26 $590,000 $540,000 $435,000 $195,000
27 $580,000 $530,000 $425,000 $190,000
28 $570,000 $520,000 $415,000 $185,000
29 $560,000 $510,000 $405,000 $180,000
30 $550,000 $500,000 $395,000 $175,000
31 $250,000 $250,000 $200,000 $165,000
32 $236,000 $236,000 $195,000 $155,000
33 $228,000 $228,000 $190,000 $150,000
34 $221,000 $221,000 $186,000 $145,000
35 $214,000 $214,000 $183,000 $142,000
36 $211,000 $211,000 $181,000 $140,000
37 $209,000 $209,000 $179,000 $138,000
38 $208,000 $208,000 $177,000 $137,000
39 $207,000 $207,000 $175,000 $136,000
40 $206,000 $206,000 $173,000 $135,000
41 $205,000 $205,000 $171,000 $134,000
42 $204,000 $204,000 $169,000 $133,000
43 $203,000 $203,000 $168,000 $132,000
44 $202,000 $202,000 $167,000 $131,000
45 $201,000 $201,000 $166,000 $130,000
46 $200,000 $200,000 $165,000 $129,000
47 $199,000 $199,000 $164,000 $128,000
48 $198,000 $198,000 $163,000 $127,000
49 $197,000 $197,000 $162,000 $126,000
50 $196,000 $196,000 $161,000 $125,000
51 $195,000 $195,000 $160,000 $120,000
52 $194,000 $194,000 $159,000 $115,000
53 $193,000 $193,000 $158,000 $114,000
54 $192,000 $192,000 $157,000 $113,000
55 $191,000 $191,000 $156,000 $110,000
56 $190,000 $190,000 $155,000 $80,000
57 $189,000 $189,000 $154,000 $80,000
58 $188,000 $188,000 $153,000 $80,000
59 $187,000 $187,000 $152,000 $80,000
60 $186,000 $186,000 $151,000 $80,000
61-65 $185,000 $185,000 $150,000 $80,000
66-70 $175,000 $175,000 $140,000 $80,000
71-80 $140,000 $140,000 $110,000 $80,000
81-85 $130,000 $140,000 $110,000 $75,000
86-100 $130,000 $130,000 $105,000 $75,000
101-125 $120,000 $120,000 $101,000 $70,000
126-150 $85,000 $85,000 $70,000 $32,000

