Where is East Lake Golf Club and the 2024 Tour Championship located?

East Lake Golf Club is home to the 2024 Tour Championship and a unique event on the PGA Tour. It is of the best-known golf courses in the United States, and it's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The Atlanta club has become home to the season-ending event for the FedEx Cup playoffs on the PGA Tour schedule.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where East Lake Golf Club is located.

Where is East Lake Golf Club located?

East Lake Golf Club is located in Atlanta, Georgia. East Lake Golf Club is located truly on the east side of downtown Atlanta, just as the name implies.

Neighboring areas to the club include Olmstead and Midway Woods.

Which airports are near East Lake Golf Club?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to East Lake Golf Club is Atlanta, the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 30-minute drive from the airport to East Lake Golf Club.

What other famous golf courses are near East Lake Golf Club?

East Lake Golf Club is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Bobby Jones Golf Course is the biggest standout host in the area.