Become a Golf News Net member with an incredible fall deal!

August 29, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
While the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup season is coming to a close this week in Atlanta, golf season is still going strong. Fall is the best time of year for playing golf, and so we're celebrating the arrival of fall with a special deal on Golf News Net membership!

For our fall special, we're offering new and current members a tremendous deal. You can become a GNN member for two years (24 months) for the price of a year and a half (18 months)...OR you can become a GNN member for three years (36 months) for the price of two years (24 months).

GNN members can enjoy access to all of these benefits, including:

  • Stories, news analysis, interviews and columns
  • An ad-free experience on GNN's website
  • A monthly shout-out on Golf News Net TV
  • A members-only newsletter
  • Access to exclusive merch drops, including hand-made headcovers, ballmarkers and more, including an annual gift
  • A GNN member bagtag, updated each year with a new design
  • A $10 credit toward merch
  • Priority access to future Golf News Net events, virtual and in person
  • Member-only discount codes and offers
  • For golf bettors and fantasy players, access to our winning PGA Tour model, fantasy golf research and tools, including a searchable database of PGA Tour results and key statistics

Joining GNN is a great way to support our independent media company, and the tangible benefits are tremendous. You'll get more money back from our membership than you spend, guaranteed.

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.