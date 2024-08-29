Become a Golf News Net member with an incredible fall deal!

While the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup season is coming to a close this week in Atlanta, golf season is still going strong. Fall is the best time of year for playing golf, and so we're celebrating the arrival of fall with a special deal on Golf News Net membership!
For our fall special, we're offering new and current members a tremendous deal. You can become a GNN member for two years (24 months) for the price of a year and a half (18 months)...OR you can become a GNN member for three years (36 months) for the price of two years (24 months).
GNN members can enjoy access to all of these benefits, including:
- Stories, news analysis, interviews and columns
- An ad-free experience on GNN's website
- A monthly shout-out on Golf News Net TV
- A members-only newsletter
- Access to exclusive merch drops, including hand-made headcovers, ballmarkers and more, including an annual gift
- A GNN member bagtag, updated each year with a new design
- A $10 credit toward merch
- Priority access to future Golf News Net events, virtual and in person
- Member-only discount codes and offers
- For golf bettors and fantasy players, access to our winning PGA Tour model, fantasy golf research and tools, including a searchable database of PGA Tour results and key statistics
Joining GNN is a great way to support our independent media company, and the tangible benefits are tremendous. You'll get more money back from our membership than you spend, guaranteed.