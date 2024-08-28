Punta Mita celebrates 25 years of luxury, hospitality and excellence

Punta Mita, the renowned 1,500-acre private residential and resort community in Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit, proudly celebrates its monumental 25th anniversary in 2024. The iconic destination has been a symbol of excellence in the region, playing a pivotal role in establishing Nayarit on the global map. To commemorate the anniversary, Punta Mita welcomes homeowners and guests to immerse themselves in the laid-back lifestyle, bespoke hospitality, enhanced amenities, fresh culinary experiences and bucket list adventures for which it is known for.