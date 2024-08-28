Punta Mita celebrates 25 years of luxury, hospitality and excellence
Clbhs

Punta Mita celebrates 25 years of luxury, hospitality and excellence

August 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


Punta Mita, the renowned 1,500-acre private residential and resort community in Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit, proudly celebrates its monumental 25th anniversary in 2024. The iconic destination has been a symbol of excellence in the region, playing a pivotal role in establishing Nayarit on the global map. To commemorate the anniversary, Punta Mita welcomes homeowners and guests to immerse themselves in the laid-back lifestyle, bespoke hospitality, enhanced amenities, fresh culinary experiences and bucket list adventures for which it is known for.

Read more at GNN Clubhouse!

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.