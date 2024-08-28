2024 Tour Championship weather forecast calls for sunny skies and heat at East Lake in Atlanta

The 2024 Tour Championship weather forecast looks to include a small chance of rain falling at East Lake Golf Club, and the updated forecast for the week calls for warm temperatures throughout the week of the tournament in Atlanta.

The general weather forecast calls for little chance of rain, with Thursday expected to be the hottest day of the week. The wind will be out of the southeast for the first three of four scheduled days of the tournament, moving to the southwest for the final day.

With the Tour Championship back in the East Lake Golf Club area, the weather is not expected to play much of a factor at all in the tournament. However, there can always be a pop-up storm because of the humidity that could cause weather stoppages.

2024 Tour Championship updated weather forecast