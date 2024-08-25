Where is Castle Pines Golf Club and the 2024 BMW Championship located?

Castle Pines Golf Club is home to the 2024 BMW Championship and a unique event on the PGA Tour. It is of the best-known golf courses in the United States, and it's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The Denver-area club has become home to an important event down the stretch on the PGA Tour schedule.

Not only is Castle Pines Golf Club a great golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour's 2024 BMW Championship, which features some of the best in the world playing in the Rockies.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Castle Pines Golf Club is located.

Where is Castle Pines Golf Club located?

Castle Pines Golf Club is located in Castle Rock, Colo. Castle Pines Golf Club is located southeast of downtown Denver. Castle Pines is in its own town, separate from Denver.

Neighboring cities to the club include Parker and Foxton.

Which airports are near Castle Pines Golf Club?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Castle Pines Golf Club is Denver, the Denver International Airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 40-minute drive from the airport to Castle Pines Golf Club.

What other famous golf courses are near Castle Pines Golf Club?

Castle Pines Golf Club is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Cherry Hills Country Club is the biggest standout host in the area.