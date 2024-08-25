How the Korn Ferry Tour’s three-win Battlefield Promotion works

On the Korn Ferry Tour, players are competing all season long for a chance to earn one of 30 PGA Tour cards through the regular season points list or another 30 cards available in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

However, for the rare player, they're able to win three times in a season and guarantee they'll be among the top players heading to the PGA Tour the next season. That's why the Korn Ferry Tour has long had the Battlefield Promotion, now known as the Three-Win Promotion, for players who are able to win three times during a single Korn Ferry Tour season.

After a player wins for the third time in a season, they are instantly and automatically promoted to the PGA Tour for the remainder of the current and concurrent Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour season, giving them a head start on potentially earning even better status, more money and a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs. In addition, players who earn the three-win promotion hold exempt status for the next season.

However, a player who earns the three-win promotion does not automatically earn an exemption into The Players Championship, unlike what the list winner gets -- on top of being fully exempt for the next season.

So, while a player earning a three-win promotion may seem denied something so obvious on the surface, they get it eventually.

Players to receive Korn Ferry Tour three-win promotion