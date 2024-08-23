Louisville officer connected to Scottie Scheffler arrest charged for stealing thousands
August 23, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
One of several Louisville Metro Police Department officers who were involved in the May arrest of world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler at PGA Championship host Valhalla Golf Club has himself been arrested.

Officer Javar Downs was one of three officers connected to the arrested that failed to turn on their bodycam during the Scheffler arrest, and he was arrested on Friday morning and is accused of stealing approximately $4,000 that he seized from a suspect being booked into a department jail.

Downs is charged with a single county of Theft by Unlawful Taking of $1,000 or Greater and a single count of Official Misconduct.

In response to the arrest, the Louisville Metro Police Department said:

"Yesterday, LMPD received a complaint from a citizen alleging theft by an officer. The complainant was arrested on August 21, 2024, by Officer Javar Downs who is assigned to LMPD’s Traffic Unit.

"LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit (PIU) immediately opened an investigation and early this morning, arrested Officer Javar Downs, charging him with Theft by Unlawful Taking over $1,000 and Official Misconduct. The investigation is ongoing and as such, LMPD is not at liberty to provide additional comment at this time. Chief Humphrey has placed Officers Downs on emergency suspension, limited his police powers, and has begun the process of terminating the employment of Officer Downs from the Louisville Metro Police Department. Allegations of officer malfeasance are taken very seriously. LMPD prioritizes accountability and remains committed to conducting thorough and expedient investigations in the best interests of all parties involved."

While most casual observers would remember Detective Brian Gillis as the primary arresting officer, there were several officers involved in the apprehension and arrest of Scheffler before the second round of the PGA Championship.

Following a fatal incident involving a pedestrian tournament worker and a transportation bus, traffic outside the club had come to a standstill as police closed off the accident scene and performed their investigation. Scheffler, who was trying to get into the Valhalla Golf Club gates to prepare for his second round, said he misunderstood officer direction as he was trying to go into an oncoming lane of traffic, around the accident and into the club. He was arrested and in Louisville Metro Police Department jail for some 90 minutes before being released and returning to the club to play.

In the investigation of Scheffler's arrest that followed, it was determined that several procedures were violated, including not using bodycam footage to document the incident. The Jefferson County prosecutor's office ultimately dropped the charges.

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

