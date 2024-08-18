2024 Magnit Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golf

The 2024 Magnit Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Max McGreevy, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at Metedeconk National Golf Club in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

McGreevy secured his second win this season on the Korn Ferry Tour with a three-shot victory over fellow multi-time winner this season, Tim Widing, Frankie Capan III, Will Chandler and Ricky Castillo on 18-under 270.

McGreevy and Widing are among those players who have already secured 2025 PGA Tour cards through the points list at the end of the season. Nine players have already earned cards, with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals set to start next week as a four-event series to determine 30 PGA Tour cards for next season. The top 156 eligible players on the points list qualify for the start of that series.

McGreevy won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

McGreevy earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 141 or better, with 75 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Albertsons Boise Open.

2024 Magnit Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details