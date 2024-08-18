2024 Magnit Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golf
CMC Korn Ferry Tour

2024 Magnit Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golf

August 18, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Max McGreevy SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS - JUNE 30: Max McGreevy poses with the Memorial Health Championship trophy after winning the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS at Panther Creek Country Club on June 30, 2024 in Springfield, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)
The 2024 Magnit Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Max McGreevy, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at Metedeconk National Golf Club in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

McGreevy secured his second win this season on the Korn Ferry Tour with a three-shot victory over fellow multi-time winner this season, Tim Widing, Frankie Capan III, Will Chandler and Ricky Castillo on 18-under 270.

McGreevy and Widing are among those players who have already secured 2025 PGA Tour cards through the points list at the end of the season. Nine players have already earned cards, with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals set to start next week as a four-event series to determine 30 PGA Tour cards for next season. The top 156 eligible players on the points list qualify for the start of that series.

McGreevy won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

McGreevy earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 141 or better, with 75 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Albertsons Boise Open.

2024 Magnit Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Max McGreevy -18 65 67 69 69 270 $180,000
T2 Ricky Castillo -15 66 71 69 67 273 $58,250
T2 Tim Widing -15 65 74 65 69 273 $58,250
T2 Frankie Capan III -15 65 70 68 70 273 $58,250
T2 Will Chandler -15 64 70 67 72 273 $58,250
T6 Alvaro Ortiz -14 70 69 67 68 274 $32,000
T6 Mitchell Meissner -14 67 70 69 68 274 $32,000
T6 Zach Bauchou -14 68 67 69 70 274 $32,000
T9 Matt McCarty -13 70 70 68 67 275 $24,663
T9 Austin Hitt -13 69 71 66 69 275 $24,663
T9 Roberto Díaz -13 69 70 67 69 275 $24,663
T9 Hank Lebioda -13 69 66 70 70 275 $24,663
T13 Philip Knowles -12 69 68 76 63 276 $17,583
T13 Mason Williams -12 71 68 70 67 276 $17,583
T13 Jackson Suber -12 70 71 67 68 276 $17,583
T13 Ryan Hall -12 67 69 72 68 276 $17,583
T13 Isaiah Salinda -12 67 71 69 69 276 $17,583
T13 Kris Ventura -12 71 68 66 71 276 $17,583
T19 Paul Peterson -11 70 70 70 67 277 $11,800
T19 Noah Goodwin -11 69 71 69 68 277 $11,800
T19 Taylor Dickson -11 68 73 67 69 277 $11,800
T19 Brendon Jelley -11 70 68 70 69 277 $11,800
T19 Fabián Gómez -11 67 70 71 69 277 $11,800
T19 Rick Lamb -11 68 69 71 69 277 $11,800
T25 Joe Weiler -10 67 72 71 68 278 $8,146
T25 Danny Walker -10 71 68 71 68 278 $8,146
T25 Sam Bennett -10 67 67 76 68 278 $8,146
T25 Kyle Westmoreland -10 67 70 71 70 278 $8,146
T25 Chris Naegel -10 69 69 68 72 278 $8,146
T30 Scott Gutschewski -9 70 68 75 66 279 $6,457
T30 Blaine Hale, Jr. -9 67 74 69 69 279 $6,457
T30 Emilio Gonzalez -9 66 72 72 69 279 $6,457
T30 Julian Suri -9 72 69 68 70 279 $6,457
T30 Brian Campbell -9 67 74 67 71 279 $6,457
T30 Doc Redman -9 69 69 69 72 279 $6,457
T30 Jeffrey Kang -9 71 66 69 73 279 $6,457
T37 Marcelo Rozo -8 70 69 71 70 280 $5,375
T37 Alistair Docherty -8 69 69 70 72 280 $5,375
T37 Charles Porter -8 70 70 67 73 280 $5,375
T37 Braden Thornberry -8 66 69 72 73 280 $5,375
T41 Dan McCarthy -7 72 69 72 68 281 $4,683
T41 Jeremy Paul -7 69 69 74 69 281 $4,683
T41 Sudarshan Yellamaraju -7 66 71 75 69 281 $4,683
T41 Kevin Velo -7 69 70 72 70 281 $4,683
T41 Daniel Summerhays -7 68 67 75 71 281 $4,683
T41 Quade Cummins -7 70 71 67 73 281 $4,683
T41 Thomas Walsh -7 70 70 68 73 281 $4,683
T41 Ryan Cole -7 68 71 69 73 281 $4,683
T41 Chase Seiffert -7 70 68 69 74 281 $4,683
T50 Karl Vilips -6 67 73 73 69 282 $4,228
T50 Jonathan Byrd -6 68 71 74 69 282 $4,228
T50 Nick Gabrelcik -6 70 71 71 70 282 $4,228
T50 Robert Streb -6 70 71 71 70 282 $4,228
T50 Michael Johnson -6 69 70 72 71 282 $4,228
T50 Davis Chatfield -6 67 69 75 71 282 $4,228
T50 Logan McAllister -6 69 71 70 72 282 $4,228
T50 Daniel Miernicki -6 68 70 72 72 282 $4,228
T50 Dawson Armstrong -6 68 69 73 72 282 $4,228
T59 T.J. Vogel -5 70 71 73 69 283 $4,070
T59 S.Y. Noh -5 68 72 73 70 283 $4,070
T59 Brett Drewitt -5 73 68 70 72 283 $4,070
T59 John VanDerLaan -5 70 70 71 72 283 $4,070
T59 Yuxin Lin -5 71 70 68 74 283 $4,070
T59 Trent Phillips -5 72 67 70 74 283 $4,070
T65 Ryan Armour -4 66 70 73 75 284 $3,990
T65 Chandler Blanchet -4 65 71 70 78 284 $3,990
T67 William Moll -3 69 72 73 71 285 $3,940
T67 Myles Creighton -3 70 70 72 73 285 $3,940
T67 Cole Hammer -3 70 71 70 74 285 $3,940
70 Austin Greaser -2 68 73 70 75 286 $3,900
T71 Tommy Gainey -1 72 67 78 70 287 $3,860
T71 Spencer Levin -1 71 69 75 72 287 $3,860
T71 Chris Baker -1 69 72 69 77 287 $3,860
74 Chris Petefish E 68 71 72 77 288 $3,820
75 Ross Steelman 1 71 70 75 73 289 $3,800

