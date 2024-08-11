Billy Horschel actively rooting on Aaron Rai to win the Wyndham Championship is so wholesome

Billy Horschel wasn't going to win the Wyndham Championship on a marathon Sunday in North Carolina. That was pretty evident fairly early on the final round at Sedgefield Country Club.

The former FedEx Cup champion still had plenty to play for in the final round, including money and FedEx Cup points before heading into the PGA Tour's post-season. And he did that.

But in the closing holes of the tournament, Horschel clearly had another focus: encouraging Aaron Rai to win his first PGA Tour title.

On the par-3 16th, CBS microphones picked up Horschel imploring Rai's tee shot to get closer to the hole as it was flying through the air. As Horschel and Rai, who played with Cameron Young for the third and final rounds on Sunday, walked toward the green, Horschel could be seen on camera clearly encouraging Rai with a fist bump.

Rai didn't make the birdie on 16, or on 17. However, when Rai stepped up by hitting his 200-yard second shot to within 7 feet for a chance to win, Horschel was right there. The Englishman Rai made the putt, and that turned out to be the winner, as Rai won by two shots over Max Greyserman on 18-under 262.

Afterward, Rai and Horschel were sitting next to each other in the scoring area, checking their scorekeeping for the final round. Horschel was clearly happy for Rai, eventually hugging Rai.

For his part, Horschel finished tied for seventh place on the week and will head into the FedEx Cup playoffs with momentum -- and will start the three-event postseason two spots ahead of Rai in the points standings.