2024 Pinnacle Bank Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Korn Ferry Tour

August 11, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Matt McCarty SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - JULY 21: Matt McCarty of the United States celebrates his victory on the 18th hole after the final round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper at Highland Springs Country Club on July 21, 2024 in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
The 2024 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt McCarty, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska.

McCarty secured his second win this season on the Korn Ferry Tour with a one-shot victory over Danny Walker on 14-under 270 in one of the tougher scoring weeks this season on tour.

Brandon Crick and T.J. Vogel finished in a tie for third place, two shots out of the lead.

McCarty won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

McCarty earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at even-par 142 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Magnit Championship.

2024 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Matt McCarty -14 69 67 67 67 270 $180,000
2 Danny Walker -13 62 70 67 72 271 $90,000
T3 Brandon Crick -12 67 67 68 70 272 $52,500
T3 T.J. Vogel -12 66 64 72 70 272 $52,500
T5 S.Y. Noh -11 68 66 72 67 273 $34,833
T5 Thomas Rosenmueller -11 70 65 70 68 273 $34,833
T5 Quade Cummins -11 69 66 70 68 273 $34,833
8 Ryan Blaum -10 71 70 69 64 274 $29,500
T9 Taylor Dickson -9 73 68 70 64 275 $24,663
T9 Pontus Nyholm -9 76 65 68 66 275 $24,663
T9 Austin Hitt -9 72 69 67 67 275 $24,663
T9 Zecheng Dou -9 71 66 68 70 275 $24,663
T13 Matt Atkins -8 68 70 70 68 276 $18,625
T13 William Moll -8 70 70 67 69 276 $18,625
T13 Tag Ridings -8 68 70 69 69 276 $18,625
T13 Rick Lamb -8 69 69 67 71 276 $18,625
T17 Brad Hopfinger -7 71 68 72 66 277 $14,500
T17 Kevin Roy -7 69 72 68 68 277 $14,500
T17 Isaiah Salinda -7 68 68 71 70 277 $14,500
T17 Trey Mullinax -7 66 67 73 71 277 $14,500
T21 Daniel Summerhays -6 71 70 70 67 278 $11,350
T21 Scott Gutschewski -6 70 69 71 68 278 $11,350
T21 Harry Higgs -6 70 67 72 69 278 $11,350
T24 Karl Vilips -5 68 72 71 68 279 $8,616
T24 Julian Suri -5 70 69 70 70 279 $8,616
T24 Trevor Cone -5 70 65 72 72 279 $8,616
T24 John VanDerLaan -5 65 65 77 72 279 $8,616
T24 Aldrich Potgieter -5 66 70 69 74 279 $8,616
T29 Jack Maguire -4 69 71 75 65 280 $5,930
T29 Cole Sherwood -4 68 71 74 67 280 $5,930
T29 Roberto Díaz -4 68 72 70 70 280 $5,930
T29 Cooper Dossey -4 71 68 71 70 280 $5,930
T29 Joshua Creel -4 72 67 71 70 280 $5,930
T29 Matthew Riedel -4 74 68 67 71 280 $5,930
T29 Brett Drewitt -4 71 68 70 71 280 $5,930
T29 Zach Bauchou -4 68 69 72 71 280 $5,930
T29 Emilio Gonzalez -4 75 67 66 72 280 $5,930
T29 Joe Weiler -4 69 70 69 72 280 $5,930
T29 Austin Greaser -4 65 70 73 72 280 $5,930
T29 Cole Hammer -4 72 70 65 73 280 $5,930
T29 Ricky Castillo -4 71 69 67 73 280 $5,930
T29 Alistair Docherty -4 68 67 72 73 280 $5,930
T29 Christo Lamprecht -4 71 69 66 74 280 $5,930
T44 Jeffrey Kang -3 72 69 72 68 281 $4,580
T44 Chris Naegel -3 70 69 70 72 281 $4,580
T44 Robert Streb -3 71 68 70 72 281 $4,580
T44 Kyle Westmoreland -3 68 70 71 72 281 $4,580
T44 Will Chandler -3 71 68 69 73 281 $4,580
T49 MJ Daffue -2 68 69 74 71 282 $4,375
T49 Nelson Ledesma -2 70 71 68 73 282 $4,375
T51 Hank Lebioda -1 72 70 72 69 283 $4,280
T51 Tano Goya -1 68 74 70 71 283 $4,280
T53 Richy Werenski E 72 70 73 69 284 $4,190
T53 Jonathan Byrd E 70 71 73 70 284 $4,190
T53 Dan McCarthy E 72 69 71 72 284 $4,190
T53 Thomas Walsh E 69 71 71 73 284 $4,190
T53 Tim Widing E 71 68 71 74 284 $4,190
T53 Bo Peng E 71 66 72 75 284 $4,190
T59 Carson Schaake 1 70 71 73 71 285 $4,110
T59 Patrick Cover 1 68 69 71 77 285 $4,110
T61 Brent Grant 2 70 70 77 69 286 $4,060
T61 Trent Phillips 2 72 69 73 72 286 $4,060
T61 Nate Vontz 2 76 64 74 72 286 $4,060
64 Chase Seiffert 3 68 68 78 73 287 $4,020
T65 Jared du Toit 6 71 71 73 75 290 $3,990
T65 Dalton Ward 6 71 71 70 78 290 $3,990
67 Cristobal Del Solar 8 68 73 75 76 292 $3,960

About the author

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

