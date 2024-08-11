2024 Pinnacle Bank Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt McCarty, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska.

McCarty secured his second win this season on the Korn Ferry Tour with a one-shot victory over Danny Walker on 14-under 270 in one of the tougher scoring weeks this season on tour.

Brandon Crick and T.J. Vogel finished in a tie for third place, two shots out of the lead.

McCarty won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

McCarty earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 500 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at even-par 142 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week with the Magnit Championship.

2024 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details