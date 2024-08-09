Here’s why Katie Ledecky was at the women’s Olympic golf tournament on Friday

American swimming great Katie Ledecky showed up to the women's golf competition for Friday's third round at Le Golf National, just outside of Paris.

The greatest female Olympic swimmer of all-time showed up for Moving Day at the golf tournament to root for a friend -- who isn't American.

Rather, Ledecky showed up to cheer on Albane Valenzuela, who plays under the Swiss flag along with tournament leader Morgane Metraux. Turns out, Ledecky and Valenzuela met at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when Valenzuela approached the American swimmer.

Speaking on Golf Channel's coverage, Ledecky explained that Valenzuela recognized the swimmer and went up to her to make friends as they would both be attending Stanford University that fall. They became friends in Rio and became even better friends over the years at Stanford.

"Oh, it's great. I'm good friends with Albane Valenzuela from Switzerland, but from Stanford," she said. "We met in Rio, actually, at the Olympics. She came up to me and said, 'We're going to be classmates this fall!' And we became really close friends."

Ledecky admitted she had never been to a golf tournament but was having a good time.

"It's quieter, but it's so cool to see up close," said the Maryland swimmer. "And I have so much respect for these athletes, and how they compete year-round. They travel so much, and it seems like they're all enjoying the Olympic experience, which is what it's all about."

The final round of the women's Olympic golf tournament will be played on Saturday, with American and world No. 1 Nelly Korda giving the USA their best chance at a medal.

Ledecky will be back in the spotlight for the closing ceremony, as she'll be a flag bearer for the United States contingent after wrapping an Olympic run that saw her win the 800- and 1500-meter races.