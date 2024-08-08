Golf legend Chi Chi Rodriguez dies at age 88

Legendary Puerto Rican golfer Chi Chi Rodriguez has passed away at age 88.

Rodriguez, who was born Oct. 23, 1935, and whose given name was Juan Antonio, is the only professional golfer from Puerto Rico to win on the PGA Tour. In total, Rodriguez won eight times on the circuit, breaking through in the 1963 Denver Open Invitational. He won twice in 1964, at the Lucky International Open and Western Open.

Three years later, Rodriguez won the Texas Open. He then spread out his remaining three wins over the course of 11 years, taking the 1968 Sahara Invitational, 1972 Byron Nelson Classic and 1979 Tallahassee Open. He posted four combined top-10 finishes in the Masters and US Open in 43 total major championship starts, only ever playing in The Open once.

He represented the United States in the 1973 Ryder Cup.

In 1985, Rodriguez then moved on to the Senior PGA Tour, what is now known as the PGA Tour Champions, and became an even bigger fan favorite. All told, Rodriguez won 22 times on the 50-plus circuit, including Player of the Year honors in 1986 and '87. He won two senior majors as well.

Rodriguez was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1992.

Fans loved Rodriguez's style, which included using his golf club to pantomime fencing or sword fighting. He was a hit in the Senior Skins Game, when he was wearing a microphone and could share his personality.

New Progressive party Senator Carmelo Ríos shared what endeared Rodriguez to so many in a post on social media sharing the news of the golfer's death.

"This afternoon I received the sad news that my friend and Puerto Rican glory Juan Chi Chi Rodriguez has gone to live with the Lord," Rio said, and shared by Noticel. "There is no other example of a Puerto Rican being synonymous with a sporting discipline as Chi Chi and the sport of golf were in Puerto Rico. I will remember his advice, his kindness to me and my family, and I will remember the great human being that he was. I send a deep hug to his family and may the good Lord grant him peace to endure such a sad event."

Chi Chi was introduced to the game at the age of eight as a caddie, which he did for much of his youth.

Rodriguez was married to Iwalani Rodriguez for 56 years before she passed away in 2021 at the age of 84. Rodriguez is survived by the couple's daughter, Donnette Rodríguez.