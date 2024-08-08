A father is playing with his two sons at the Korn Ferry Tour's Pinnacle Bank Championship
August 8, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Scott Gutschewski and his son Trevor BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICHIGAN - JULY 27: Trevor Gutschewski talks to his dad, Scott Gutschewski, after winning the Championship Match on day six of the 76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Oakland Hills Country Club on July 27, 2024 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)
At this week's Pinnacle Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour, one of the threesomes on the tee sheet keeps it in the family -- the Gutschewski family, to be specific.

Scott Gutschewski, a long-time pro who has spent time on both the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour, is grouped for the first two rounds in Nebraska with his two sons, Luke and Trevor, at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha.

The 47-year-old Gutschewski had hoped to play in this week's Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour, looking to improve his position in the FedEx Cup standings before an imposed break for the FedEx Cup playoffs. However, he didn't get in from well down the alternate list, meaning he had to commit to this week's Korn Ferry Tour stop to have a place to play.

It just so happened that both Luke and Trevor Gutschewski had won qualifying events in Nebraska to earn exemptions for the tournament. Trevor also just won the U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills, becoming an unlikely USGA champion. Luke is entering his junior year at Iowa State.

For Scott, this is a dream come true, to be able to have the longevity in pro golf to play with both of his sons in a top-tier pro event. He's getting closer to walking away from the pro game, hoping to become a coach to one or both of his sons as they start their professional journey in due course.

Scott and his wife, Amy, have two other children: a daughter Isabelle, who is in a golf management program at the University of Nebraska, and an 8-year-old Isaiah, who is a golfer, too.

Scott, Luke and Trevor tee off on Thursday at 9:57 a.m. Central off No. 10 and at 3:22 p.m. on Friday from the first tee.

