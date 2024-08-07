Which golf hole is this? See if you can figure it out from above

Most of us experience golf courses at ground level. We see golf course architecture and topography as it's designed by the architect, done with manpower and machinery at the surface.

However, thanks to modern mapping and drone technologies, we can experience golf in a whole new way -- from an aerial level. Seeing a golf hole from above puts golf into a new perspective, helping to understand what makes golf holes fascinating, challenging and engaging.

That's why we're starting a new series where we'll show you a golf hole from one of the top-ranked golf courses in the world, and we'll ask you to tell us what hole it is. It's that simple.

Sometimes, the golf holes will be easy to identify (like today). Sometimes, they'll be a little tougher. Occasionally, we'll offer an especially difficult challenge.

For our first hole, this one should be pretty self-explanatory, as it's one of the most famous golf holes in the world. If you've watched golf in April, you should be quite familiar with this hole.