Morgane Metraux is 27 years old and has an outside chance to make the 2024 European Solheim Cup team after winning twice already on the Ladies European Tour in 2024.

Now the Swiss pro has a chance to win a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament at Le Golf National.

Metraux went to Florida State University for college golf before turning pro in 2018.

