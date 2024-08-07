Here’s why there are no fans at the 2024 Wyndham Championship for Thursday’s first round

There are no fans at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the opening round of the 2024 Wyndham Championship -- the final event of the PGA Tour regular season.

With Tropical Storm Debby set to make a second landfall on Wednesday night in South Carolina, the projected track of the storm is expected to go through or very close to Greensboro. That may ultimately lead to the delay or cancellation of play on Thursday. Regardless of how much golf is or isn't played on Thursday, there will be no fans in attendance.

In an announcement made on their social accounts and website, the tournament said, "Due to the forecast for dangerous weather conditions developing from the remnants of Hurricane Debby during tomorrow’s first round of the Wyndham Championship, fans will not be permitted on the Sedgefield Country Club grounds on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024."

Wyndham Championship tournament director Bobby Powell said, “This decision was a difficult one for us to make with our partners at the PGA Tour but everyone’s safety is our top priority. The most-recent forecast looks like the storm could clear our area sometime Friday.”

The tournament hopes to at least get the tournament started on Thursday at 6:50 a.m. Eastern time with the first groups teeing off from Nos. 1 and 10, then playing as long as conditions allow.

Current plans are for the Wyndham Championship to begin as scheduled at 6:50 a.m. Thursday without fans in attendance. Play will continue as long as conditions allow. Rain is expected to start around 2 a.m. on Thursday and continue through mid-morning on Friday. The current weather forecast calls for rain to become more significant around 8 a.m., though the slow-moving storm could arrive later than current projections.

Fans with Thursday grounds tickets can use that ticket for admission to any other day of this year's tournament.