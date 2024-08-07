Gaby Lopez: Pictures, bio, swing, what’s in the bag

Page 1 of 7

Gaby Lopez has three wins in her LPGA Tour career, and she's representing Mexico in the 2024 Paris Olympics at Le Golf National.

Lopez made a successful transition from a huge college golf career at the University of Arkansas to the LPGA Tour in 2016, jumping up into the top 100 in the world via the Rolex Rankings.

Lopez, whose full name is Maria Gabriela López Butron, graduated in May 2016 while in the middle of her rookie season. She has won three times in her LPGA Tour career, including the 2018 Blue Bay LPGA, 2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions and 2022 Dana Open.

She's active on Instagram, documenting her adventures.

