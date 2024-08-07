Gaby Lopez: Pictures, bio, swing, what's in the bag
CMC Golf Culture

Gaby Lopez: Pictures, bio, swing, what’s in the bag

August 7, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Gaby Lopez
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


Page 1 of 7

Gaby Lopez has three wins in her LPGA Tour career, and she's representing Mexico in the 2024 Paris Olympics at Le Golf National.

Lopez made a successful transition from a huge college golf career at the University of Arkansas to the LPGA Tour in 2016, jumping up into the top 100 in the world via the Rolex Rankings.

Lopez, whose full name is Maria Gabriela López Butron, graduated in May 2016 while in the middle of her rookie season. She has won three times in her LPGA Tour career, including the 2018 Blue Bay LPGA, 2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions and 2022 Dana Open.

She's active on Instagram, documenting her adventures.

Take a look at photos of Mexican pro golfer Gaby Lopez.

Page 1 of 7
Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.