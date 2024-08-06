PHOTOS: Charley Hull, Ozzie Smith wedding

Page 1 of 4

European Solheim Cup stalwart and LPGA Tour fan favorite Charley Hull got married in 2019 to long-time boyfriend and MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter Ozzie Smith (no relation to the St. Louis Cardinals legendary short stop), with a number of Hull's golf peers on hand to celebrate the nuptials.

Hull tweeted about the ceremony on Sept. 23, 2019, though she didn't divulge many details about the ceremony and location. She did call the wedding day the best of her life, which unfolded in her English hometown of Burton Latimer.

Hull is now 28 years old. Earlier in 2019, Smith won the Impact Fight UK 14 super-welterweight championship in England, with Hull on-hand to watch. Smith, who considers himself a model on his Facebook page but has made a name for himself in the MMA community, was with her when she won the 2019 Ladies European Tour season opener, Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open, in Abu Dhabi.

Hull has enjoyed several close calls in majors, including the 2023 US Women's Open at Pebble Beach, and she's become known for smoking on the golf course and her aggressive style of play.

The couple, engaged on Christmas Day in 2018 are now off and running as a couple, potentially to a honeymoon after the LPGA season concludes.

See photos of Charley Hull's wedding to Ozzie Smith.